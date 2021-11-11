Technology News
loading

Moto G31 Alleged Renders Surface Online; Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display

Moto G31 may sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 November 2021 19:10 IST
Moto G31 Alleged Renders Surface Online; Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Moto G31 may come in Blue and Black colours

Highlights
  • Moto G31 could be priced at $210 (roughly Rs. 15,600)
  • The phone is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Moto G31 is said to have XT2173-2 model number

Motorola Moto G31's alleged renders have been leaked online, showing a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup. As per a report, the budget smartphone is expected to launch in two colour options and could come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The specifications of the Motorola phone, expected to be a successor to the Moto G30 which was launched earlier this year, were shared by a tipster last month. The handset has also been spotted on a National Communications Commission (NCC) listing in Taiwan.

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles reported that the Moto G31 will debut in India in Black and Blue colour options. The publication has also shared a few renders that show the same colourways. However, the NCC listing suggested that Motorola may launch the handset in Black and Silver colour options. It also suggests that Moto G31 has XT2173-2 model number.

When it comes to design, the renders shared by 91Mobiles show that the phone has a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The power button, volume rocker, and a dedicated Google Assistant button are on the right spine. Moto G31 is seen with a triple rear camera setup and there is “50MP” written on the module.

These details are in line with an image shared by tipster Anthony. The image shows a smartphone in Silver colour. The smartphone in the image has the same camera module with “50MP” and “Quad Pixel” text, and a similar button placement as shown in the renders shared by 91Mobiles. The “50MP” and “Quad Pixel” text implies that the Moto G31 may come with a 50-megapixel primary camera. As per Anthony, the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support, a fingerprint scanner, and could be priced at $210 (roughly Rs. 15,600).

Moto G31 has also been reportedly spotted on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and Wi-Fi Alliance websites, hinting at a 5,000mAh battery. Furthermore, the phone is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display, a 3.5mm headphone port at the top, and a USB Type-C port.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G31, Moto G31 Price, Moto G31 Specifications, Motorola
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Fintech for Teens Sees Transactions Worth Crores a Month on New-Age Banking Apps

Related Stories

Moto G31 Alleged Renders Surface Online; Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series May Come in Global Markets With Snapdragon SoCs
  2. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  3. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  4. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Review: A Rare Beast
  5. WhatsApp Rolling Out New UI for Contact, Group Info: Report
  6. Shiba Inu Ruled Twitter as ‘Most Popular’ Crypto Token, Data Reveals
  7. Samsung Galaxy A13 Said to Launch in 4G and 5G Variants in These Colours
  8. PUBG: New State Bricking Some Android Devices
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again, Causing Severe Burns
  10. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G31 Alleged Renders Surface Online; Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  2. Ripple Launches Crypto Liquidity Hub to Help Customers Buy, Sell, Hold Assets
  3. Oppo A55s Renders Leaks Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Tipped to Launch in Global Markets With Snapdragon Chips, New Design
  5. Didi Said to Prepare for Relaunch of Apps in China, Anticipates Data Probe Will End Soon
  6. Moto G71 Key Specifications, Images Surface Online via Alleged TENAA Listing
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Get Snapdragon 898 Processor in India, US Variant Could Pack Exynos Chipset
  8. South Korea Tests System for Controlling Air Taxis, Hopes to Launch Airport Service as Soon as 2025
  9. US SEC Stops American CryptoFed DAO From Registering 2 Digital Tokens
  10. NFT Artist Beeple’s Ethereum-Backed 3D Video Sculpture Fetches Almost $30 Million at Christie’s
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com