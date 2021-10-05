Technology News
loading

Moto G31 Price, Key Specifications Surface Online; Design Tipped by NCC Listing

Moto G31 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 5 October 2021 15:25 IST
Moto G31 Price, Key Specifications Surface Online; Design Tipped by NCC Listing

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Moto G31 will reportedly get a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Moto G31 is said to be priced at $210 (roughly Rs. 15,600)
  • It will reportedly come with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support
  • Moto G31 is said to get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Motorola Moto G31's launch seems to be around the corner as a fresh leak mentions some key specifications of the smartphone. The leak also mentions the expected price of the upcoming phone. The Motorola smartphone has also been spotted with a National Communications Commission (NCC) listing in Taiwan. The NCC listing hints at the design of the upcoming smartphone. Moto G31 is said to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and run Android 11.

Moto G31 price (expected)

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_) has shared some key specifications and the price of the smartphone. Moto G31 is said to be priced at $210 (roughly Rs. 15,600). The NCC listing — spotted by MySmartPrice — shows that the Motorola smartphone could be available in Black and Silver colour options.

Moto G31 specifications (expected)

As per Anthony, Moto G31 may come with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support, a fingerprint scanner, and run Android 11. The image shared by the tipster only shows the top half of the back panel. It shows a rectangular camera module with an LED flash and the words "50MP" and "Quad Pixel" etched on it.

The design of Moto G31 is clearer in the NCC listing. The shared images show a hole-punch cutout in the display that has thin bezels on three sides and a slightly thick chin. On the right spine, the smartphone is shown with a voice assistant button, volume rocker, and power button. The SIM tray is seemingly placed on the left spine of Moto G31. As per the images, the 3.5mm headphone jack is at the top, while the USB Type-C port, microphone, and speaker grille are placed at the bottom.

Moving to the back panel of the Moto G31, the rear camera module placement and design are the same as the image shared by Anthony. It can be speculated that the fingerprint scanner is embedded in the Motorola logo housing on the back. The NCC listing also has an image of the battery that is rated at 4,850mAh capacity. However, Motorola is likely to market the smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery.

The NCC listing for Moto G31 mentions XT2173-2 as its model number. MySmartPrice also reports that the smartphone has been spotted on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and Wi-Fi Alliance websites. Both websites hint at a 5,000mAh battery for the smartphone.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto, Moto G31, Moto G31 Price, Moto G31 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
OnePlus 9RT Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 888, 65W Charging; OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition Rumoured

Related Stories

Moto G31 Price, Key Specifications Surface Online; Design Tipped by NCC Listing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  2. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  3. Facebook Whistleblower Will Urge US Senate to Regulate Company
  4. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  5. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  7. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Announced, Sale Starting From October 15
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Prime Members to Get Interest-Free EMIs, More
  10. Delhi Restaurant Adds 'Digital Thaali' to Menu, Accepts Crypto Payments
#Latest Stories
  1. Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 Winners: Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, and Giorgio Parisi
  2. Moto G31 Price, Key Specifications Surface Online; Design Tipped by NCC Listing
  3. What Did Egyptian Mummies Look Like in Real Life? Researchers Use DNA Data to Reconstruct Their Faces
  4. OnePlus 9RT Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 888, 65W Charging; OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition Rumoured
  5. Facebook Deletes Some Content Banned in Russia, but Still Faces Fine: Report
  6. Astronaut Barbie Takes Zero-Gravity Flight to Inspire Young Girls to Take Up Career in Space, STEM
  7. NFT Sales Surge to $10.7 Billion in Q3 2021 as Crypto Asset Frenzy Hits New Highs
  8. Oppo to Debut Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 on October 11: How to Watch Livestream, Top Features
  9. Windows 11 Now Available for Download in India: How to Get It on Your PC, Top New Features
  10. Tesla Ordered to Pay Over $130 Million to Black Former Worker Over Racism: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com