Moto G31 will go on sale in India today for the first time. The budget-oriented smartphone was launched in India on November 29. The Motorola smartphone will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Moto G31 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support.

Moto G31 price in India, sale

Launched last week, Moto G31 will go on sale in India today at 12pm IST (noon) and will be exclusively available on Flipkart. It is offered in two RAM + storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available for Rs. 14,999. Motorola is offering the smartphone in Baby Blue and Meteorite Grey colour options.

Moto G31 specifications

The hybrid dual-SIM (Nano + Nano/ microSD card) Moto G31 (first impressions) runs Android 11. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED hole-punch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 409ppi pixel density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. Moto G31 also gets up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For optics, the Moto G31 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, PDAF, and quad-pixel technology. In addition, it also gets an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 118-degrees field-of-view along with a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. Up front, the Motorola smartphone sports a 13-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

The Moto G31 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging. The battery is claimed to last for up to 36 hours. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, and more. Onboard sensors include fingerprint sensor, face unlock sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, SAR sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass. It measures 161.89x74.60x8.45mm and weighs 180 grams.

