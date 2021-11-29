Technology News
  • Moto G31 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G31 comes with a triple camera setup at the back.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 November 2021 12:18 IST
Moto G31 comes in Meteorite Grey and Baby Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Moto G31 has fingerprint reader, face unlock support
  • Moto G31 runs on stock Android 11 software
  • Moto G31 claims to offer up to 36 hours of battery life

Moto G31 has launched in the Indian market with a MediaTek processor and a triple camera unit at the back. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The triple rear camera has a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone has launched in two colour options and it supports both fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. The Moto G31 claims to offer up to 36 hours of battery life and supports 20W TurboPower fast charging. To recall, the Moto G31 was first unveiled in Europe earlier this month.

Moto G31 price in India, sale

The new Moto G31 is priced in India starting at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in Baby Blue and Meteorite Grey colour options. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart from December 6, 12pm (noon). 

Moto G31 specifications

On the specifications front, the Moto G31 runs on Android 11 stock software and has a hybrid dual-SIM slot (Nano + Nano/ microSD). It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED hole-punch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 409ppi pixel density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. There is up to 128GB of internal storage available with the ability to expand it further using the hybrid microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

As for optics, the triple camera setup at the back of the Moto G31 includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and quad-pixel technology. In addition, there is an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 118-degree feld-of-view (FoV). Lastly, the triple camera unit includes a 2-megapixel maco sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The setup is accompanied by an LED flash. Rear camera modes include Dual Capture, Spot Colour, Night Vision, Portrait, Live Filter, AR Stickers, Pro Mode, and more. In the front, the Moto G31 has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Moto G31 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. Motorola claims that the battery lasts for up to 36 hours. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, and more. There is a fingerprint reader and face unlock support as well. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, SAR sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass. The phone measures at 161.89x74.60x8.45mm and weighs 180 grams.

Further reading: Moto G31, Moto G31 Price in India, Moto G31 Specifications, Motorola, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Spider-Man: No Way Home India Release Date Brought Forward to December 16

