Technology News
loading

Motorola Moto G31 India Launch Tipped for November-End, Price Leaked

Moto G31 phone's 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is said to cost Rs 14,999 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 November 2021 11:19 IST
Motorola Moto G31 India Launch Tipped for November-End, Price Leaked

Moto G31 is launched in the global market at a price of EUR 199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,700).

Highlights
  • Moto G31 is tipped to launch in India by November end or early December
  • Moto G31 is likely to arrive as a mid-range phone in India
  • Motorola has unveiled Moto G31 in the global market recently

Moto G31 India launch could happen very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Lenovo-owned brand, but a fresh leak suggests the latest Motorola G-series phone is set to launch later this month. Price details of Moto G31 in the country have been tipped separately. Moto G31 is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering. The handset recently made its global debut along with Motorola Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G41 phones.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Moto G31 is gearing up to launch in India later this month and the brand is expected to tease the handset's Indian arrival soon. The leak says that if there's any delay for the November launch, the date can be pushed to December first week.

Motorola Moto G31 price in India (rumoured)

Separately, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) — in collaboration with 91Mobiles — has shared the Indian pricing of Motorola Moto G31. According to the leak, the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant of the Moto G31 will be priced at Rs 14,999 (market operating price). However, colour options and RAM and storage configurations of the Indian variant are unknown at this moment.

Globally, Moto G31 is priced at EUR 199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,700).

Moto G31 price, specifications

As mentioned, the Moto G31 was globally launched in November third week along with Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G41.

The Moto G31 runs on Android 11. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Moto G31 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM. The handset features an internal storage of up to 128GB and it can be further expanded using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Moto G31 houses a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the Motorola phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging as well.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Moto G31, Moto G31 Price in India, Moto G31 India Launch, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Buyout of MGM Should Be Blocked, US Unions Demand

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G31 India Launch Tipped for November-End, Price Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Amazon Prime Is Going to Get Costlier From December 13: All Details
  3. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India as OnePlus RT
  4. WhatsApp Brings Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features to India
  5. Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin in Market Value
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Redmi Note 11T 5G Teased to Be First in the Series With a 6nm MediaTek SoC
  8. NASA Set to Launch DART Asteroid-Crashing Mission Next Week: How to Watch
  9. Amazfit GTS 3 Review: A Slim and Light Fitness Tracker
  10. Priyanka Chopra Shows Up in The Matrix Resurrections Character Posters
#Latest Stories
  1. Shiba Inu Team Warns Investors of Ongoing Scam on Telegram, Posts Warning Video
  2. Walmart Partners With DroneUp to Start Drone Deliveries in Arkansas
  3. Bitcoin Continues to Slip to Values Below $57,000 as Market Focus Shifts to Altcoins
  4. Samsung to Pick Taylor, Texas, for Its $17-Billion Chip Plant: Report
  5. Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent From December 13: All Details
  6. Infinix Inbook X1 Laptop Set to Launch in India with Lightweight Build, 55Whr Battery
  7. Tesla Details $1-Billion Costs for New Texas Factory, Targets Year-End Completion
  8. Motorola Moto G31 India Launch Tipped for November-End, Price Leaked
  9. Amazon Buyout of MGM Should Be Blocked, US Unions Demand
  10. PUBG: New State Getting Anti-Cheating Update on Android, With Extra Medals for Players
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com