Moto G31 India launch could happen very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Lenovo-owned brand, but a fresh leak suggests the latest Motorola G-series phone is set to launch later this month. Price details of Moto G31 in the country have been tipped separately. Moto G31 is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering. The handset recently made its global debut along with Motorola Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G41 phones.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Moto G31 is gearing up to launch in India later this month and the brand is expected to tease the handset's Indian arrival soon. The leak says that if there's any delay for the November launch, the date can be pushed to December first week.

Motorola Moto G31 price in India (rumoured)

Separately, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) — in collaboration with 91Mobiles — has shared the Indian pricing of Motorola Moto G31. According to the leak, the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant of the Moto G31 will be priced at Rs 14,999 (market operating price). However, colour options and RAM and storage configurations of the Indian variant are unknown at this moment.

Globally, Moto G31 is priced at EUR 199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,700).

Moto G31 price, specifications

As mentioned, the Moto G31 was globally launched in November third week along with Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G41.

The Moto G31 runs on Android 11. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Moto G31 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM. The handset features an internal storage of up to 128GB and it can be further expanded using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Moto G31 houses a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the Motorola phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging as well.

