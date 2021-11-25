Technology News
Moto G31 India Launch Set for November 29; Could Feature MediaTek Helio G85, 50-Megapixel Camera

Moto G31 could feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,080 pixels) OLED display.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2021 10:57 IST
Moto G31 India Launch Set for November 29; Could Feature MediaTek Helio G85, 50-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G31 is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,700) in Europe

Highlights
  • Moto G31 could be priced under Rs. 15,000, according to previous leaks
  • Moto G31 features a 5,000mAh battery under the hood
  • Moto G31 was launched globally on November 18

Motorola Moto G31 India launch is set to take place on November 29, according to the company. The date confirms prior speculation that the budget smartphone would be launched at the end of this month. The smartphone sports a triple camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Motorola has not yet revealed pricing details of the upcoming Moto G31, but previous leaks suggest that the MediaTek Helio G85-equipped smartphone could come with an affordable price tag in India.

Moto G31 price in India (expected), availability

The official Moto G31 India launch date was confirmed by Motorola on Twitter, and the company revealed that the smartphone would be available via Flipkart starting November 29.

The European variant of Moto G31 is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,700). While the company is likely to reveal the price on the launch date in India, previous leaks suggest that the 4GB + 64GB storage variant could be priced at Rs. 14,999.

Moto G31 specifications

Launched in Europe on November 18, Moto G31 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset allows users to expand the inbuilt storage via microSD (up to 1TB). The smartphone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

On the camera front, Moto G31 sports a triple camera setup which comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Motorola has equipped the smartphone with a 13-megapixel selfie camera placed in a centre-aligned punch hole at the top of the OLED display. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, just like Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41 which were all launched globally on November 18.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Moto G31, Motorola, Moto G31 India Launch, Moto G31 Specifications, Moto G31 Price in India
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Redmi Note 11 4G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G31 India Launch Set for November 29; Could Feature MediaTek Helio G85, 50-Megapixel Camera
