Motorola Moto G22 launch is yet to be confirmed officially by the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand. But ahead of it, the handset has reportedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The latest development suggests that the new Motorola G-series smartphone may soon make its way to markets. The purported Moto G22 is listed with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM. As per the alleged Geekbench listing, Moto G22 could run on Android 11. Recently, renders and key specifications of another rumoured Motorola device —Moto G Stylus (2022) —have surfaced online.

An alleged listing on Geekbench, first spotted by MySmartPrice, shows that the purported Motorola Moto G22 could get an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset has reportedly scored 170 points in single-core testing and 912 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench. The screenshots of the listing further suggest that the anticipated smartphone could run on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Regarding the SoC, the listing suggests four high-performance cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.30GHz and four cores capped at 1.80GHz.

However, the launch of Moto G22 has not been confirmed by Motorola yet.

Recently, details of another smartphone from the Motorola brand have surfaced online. Moto G Stylus (2022) smartphone is tipped to debut in India with a price tag of Rs. 38,475.

Leaked renders of Moto G Stylus (2022) suggested a hole-punch display design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Moto G Stylus (2022) is expected to sport a 6.81-inch display. The handset could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Other leaked specifications of Moto G Stylus (2022) include a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. It is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery and a USB Type-C port. Moto G Stylus (2022) is expected to measure 170.3x75.9x9.4mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.