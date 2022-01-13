Technology News
Moto G22 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Moto G22 could pack 4GB of RAM.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 January 2022 15:13 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola is reportedly working on the new Moto G22 handset

Highlights
  • Moto G22 scored 170 points in single-core testing on Geekbench
  • The smartphone scored 912 points in multi-core testing
  • Moto G22 is likely to run on Android 11

Motorola Moto G22 launch is yet to be confirmed officially by the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand. But ahead of it, the handset has reportedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The latest development suggests that the new Motorola G-series smartphone may soon make its way to markets. The purported Moto G22 is listed with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM. As per the alleged Geekbench listing, Moto G22 could run on Android 11. Recently, renders and key specifications of another rumoured Motorola device —Moto G Stylus (2022) —have surfaced online.

An alleged listing on Geekbench, first spotted by MySmartPrice, shows that the purported Motorola Moto G22 could get an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset has reportedly scored 170 points in single-core testing and 912 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench. The screenshots of the listing further suggest that the anticipated smartphone could run on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Regarding the SoC, the listing suggests four high-performance cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.30GHz and four cores capped at 1.80GHz.

However, the launch of Moto G22 has not been confirmed by Motorola yet.

Recently, details of another smartphone from the Motorola brand have surfaced online. Moto G Stylus (2022) smartphone is tipped to debut in India with a price tag of Rs. 38,475.

Leaked renders of Moto G Stylus (2022) suggested a hole-punch display design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Moto G Stylus (2022) is expected to sport a 6.81-inch display. The handset could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Other leaked specifications of Moto G Stylus (2022) include a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. It is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery and a USB Type-C port. Moto G Stylus (2022) is expected to measure 170.3x75.9x9.4mm.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Moto G22 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
