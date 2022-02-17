Moto G22 launch can be expected soon as the specifications of the smartphone along with its pricing details have leaked online. As per the latest leak, Moto G22 will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The new Motorola G-series phone is said to come in three different colour options and is expected to feature a triple camera unit at the rear headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Lenovo-owned company is also expected to provide a 5,000mAh battery on the upcoming device.

Tipster Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) has leaked details about Moto G22 on Twitter. The tweet also contains renders of a Motorola phone that surfaced online earlier.

Moto G22 price (expected)

Moto G22 is said to cost EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for its sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is expected to be offered in Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and White colour options.

Moto G22 specifications (expected)

According to the tipster, Moto G22 will run on Android 12 and feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD (1,600x720 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The upcoming handset is said to pack MediaTek Helio G37 SoC under the hood. Moto G22 is expected to sport 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the upcoming Motorola G-series smartphone is tipped to pack a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup is also said to comprise an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper with 180-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro or depth sensor along with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, Moto G22 is expected to get a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 lens. Motorola is said to pack 64GB of internal storage on the upcoming phone. The storage is said to be expandable via a microSD card.

Moto G22 is tipped to include a 5000mAh battery. It is said to weigh 185 grams as well.

