Technology News
loading

Moto G200 Specifications Leaked; May Come With Snapdragon 888, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera

Moto G200 is tipped to feature a full-HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 26 October 2021 11:32 IST
Moto G200 Specifications Leaked; May Come With Snapdragon 888, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera

Moto G200 is speculated to be a successor to Moto G100 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Moto G200 is tipped to feature a full-HD+ display
  • Moto G200 said to release in November
  • Moto G200 is expected to feature a 16-megapixel front camera

Moto G200 is said to be in the works. Ahead of an official announcement from Motorola, some of the smartphone's key specifications have leaked online. The purported smartphone is expected to come with a full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Moto G200 is also said to be powered by Snapdragon 888 under the hood. Moto G200 is speculated to be a successor to the Moto G100 that was launched in China in March this year.

As per a tweet by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) the upcoming Motorola smartphone is codenamed “Yukon.” According to a report by German publication TechnikNews, the Moto G200 smartphone is codenamed as "Yukon / Xpeng" and could be released in November 2021. As per the report, Moto G200 may run on Android 11 and feature a full-HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. The handset could be powered by Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM.

As per the report, Moto G200 may have a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel S5KHM2 sensor from Samsung. The camera setup may also include a 13-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Moto G200 is reported to have a 16-megapixel front camera.

Moto G200 could launch in China as Motorola Edge S30, the report suggests. However, Motorola has not officially revealed any details about Moto G200, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Moto G200 specifications are likely to be an upgrade over Moto G100, which was launched in China in March this year. It is also expected to have some features similar to Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge S Pro.

To recall, Moto G100 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) LCD display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The onboard storage is expandable via a hybrid microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The handset features a quad rear camera setup which comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Moto G100 has a 3.5mm audio jack and dual front cameras for selfies and video calling. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 144Hz refresh rate display
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Promised software updates for two years
  • 5X telephoto camera
  • IP52 rating
  • Bad
  • Slower charging than competition
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
Read detailed Motorola Edge 20 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G200, Moto G200 Specifications, Motorola, Moto G100, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge S Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tesla Tops $1 Trillion in Market Value as Hertz Deal Fuels Latest Surge
Moto G200 Specifications Leaked; May Come With Snapdragon 888, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  2. JioPhone Next Specifications Teased: All You Need to Know
  3. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  4. Google Tensor SoC Beats Other Flagship Chips in GPU Benchmarks: Report
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Hotstar Breaks Record With 25.3 Million Concurrent Viewers
  7. Redmi Note 11 Pro Models Confirmed by Lu Weibing Ahead of Launch
  8. PhonePe Experiments With Charging Fee on Mobile Recharges Above Rs. 50
  9. Dogecoin Has More Holders Than Bitcoin or Ether: Study
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Announces Plans for Private Space Station 'Orbital Reef'
  2. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor, Vlog Monitor Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Vazirani Automobile Unveils Ekonk, India's 'Fastest' Electric Hypercar
  4. Moto G200 Specifications Leaked; May Come With Snapdragon 888, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera
  5. Tesla Tops $1 Trillion in Market Value as Hertz Deal Fuels Latest Surge
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Open With Gains as Green Colour Dominates Crypto Charts; Dogecoin, Tether Record Dips
  7. Facebook, YouTube Removes Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Video Linking COVID-19 Vaccine to AIDS
  8. Oppo A56 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Dinosaurs Likely Started Living in Herds About 190 Million Years Ago; Formed Groups Based On Age, Body Size
  10. Apple Once Threatened Facebook, Instagram Ban Over Mideast Maid Abuse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com