Motorola Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31 smartphones have been launched. Of the five phones that have been unveiled, Moto G200 is the most premium of the lot. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC and features a 144Hz refresh rate. Moto G71 has a triple rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It features a 60Hz OLED hole-punch display and a 5,000mAh battery. Moto G51, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 480 Pro SoC and features a 120Hz display refresh rate. Moto G41 and Moto G31 are the more affordable models of the lot.

Moto G200 price, specifications

The new Moto G200 will be priced in Europe at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 37,800) and will be available in a few weeks. It is also slated to be available in Latin America as well. The phone has launched in Glacier Green and Stellar Blue colour options.

On the specifications front, Moto G200 runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Moto G200 sports a triple rear camera setup. It comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port.

Moto G71 price, specifications

As for Moto G71, it will be arriving in Europe in the coming weeks with a starting price of EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,200). The smartphone will also roll out to select markets across India, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Moto G71 runs on Android 11

On the specifications front, Moto G71 also runs on Android 11. It also features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

Moto G71 comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, Moto G71 will feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with Turbo Power 30 fast charging. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi ac.

Moto G51 price, specifications

Moto G51 is priced in Europe at EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs. 19,300). It will be available in the coming weeks in the market. The smartphone will also roll out to select markets across India, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Moto G51 comes with a triple rear camera setup

The new Moto G51 runs on Android 11. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 64GB and can be further expanded using a microSD card.

Moto G51 comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, Moto G51 features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.1, and Wi-Fi ac.

Moto G41 price, specifications

The new Moto G41 is priced at EUR 249.99 (roughly Rs.20,900) and will be available in Europe in the coming weeks. The smartphone will also roll out to selected markets across Latin America and the Middle East.

Moto G41 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

On the specifications front, Moto G41 runs on Android 11. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB and can be further expanded using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Moto G41 comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, Moto G41 features a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with Turbo Charge 30 fast charging support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi ac.

Moto G31 price, specifications

Lastly, Moto G31 is priced at EUR 199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,700). The phone is arriving in the coming weeks in Europe. It will also roll out to selected markets across India, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East in the coming weeks.

Moto G31 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display

On the specifications front, Moto G31 runs on Android 11. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at up to 128GB and can be further expanded using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Moto G31 comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, Moto G31 will feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi ac.