Moto G20 Alleged US FCC Listing Shows Dual-Band Wi-Fi, FM Radio

Motorola recently launched the Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power smartphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 March 2021 16:43 IST
Moto G20 Alleged US FCC Listing Shows Dual-Band Wi-Fi, FM Radio

Moto G20 will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support

  • Moto G20 may come with Unisoc SoC
  • It may feature 6GB RAM
  • Moto G20 runs on Android 11

Moto G20 smartphone specifications may have leaked as a phone spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website revealing appears to be the upcoming Motorola device. The listing shows that the phone will have dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and FM Radio. It apparently has two variants, and it will reportedly come with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The handset was previously spotted on Geekbench sporting a Unisoc SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM. Moto G20 will likely run on Android 11-out-of-the-box.

The FCC listing has entries of two smartphones with model numbers XT2128-1 and XT2128-2. Both of these smartphones seem to feature the same set of specifications. They both will come with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and FM Radio. As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Moto G20 will pack 5,000mAh batteries with 10W charging support.

The Moto G20 has also been spotted on Geekbench platform where it is seen sporting an octa-core Unisoc SoC (apparently entry-level Unisoc SC9863). The SoC is paired with 4GB of RAM, and the phone runs on Android 11. The phone scores 378 points in single and 1,322 points in multi-core tests.

Recently, Motorola launched the Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power smartphones in India with a waterdrop-style display notch. They run on Android 11 with a near stock interface, and are preloaded with proprietary ThinkShield technology touted to bring four-layer security to the new models. While Moto G30 (Review) is priced at 10,999, the Moto G10 Power (Review) carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. The Moto G20 is expected to sit in the middle of these smartphones and may borrow some features from both of these devices. It is still to be seen under which price point will this smartphone fit.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apple Mixed Reality Headset Tipped to Come With Advanced Eye Tracking, Iris Recognition
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Complete Design of Upcoming Phones Ahead of Launch
