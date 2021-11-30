Moto G12 is yet to be officially confirmed by the Lenovo-owned brand. But ahead of that, a fresh leak has tipped the upcoming Motorola phone's pricing details as well as its RAM and storage configuration. The upcoming Moto G12 is said to debut as an entry-level offering and is tipped to come in two colours and a single RAM and storage configuration. Also, the Moto G12 is expected to make its way to the market in early 2022. Details about the Moto G12 come just days after the launch of new Motorola G-series phones: Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31.

Moto G12 price (rumoured)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) in collaboration with MySmartPrice has leaked the price details, colour options, and RAM and storage configuration of the Moto G12. According to the report, the upcoming Moto G12 will launch in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone from Motorola will reportedly be priced between EUR 160 and EUR 180 (roughly between Rs. 13,600 and 15,300). The handset is reported to come in Black and Blue colour options. Details about other specifications and the launch of the Moto G12 smartphone are not known at this moment.

Motorola recently unveiled several Moto G-series phones including Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31 phones in Europe. Of the five phones that have been unveiled, Moto G200 is the most premium of the lot that costs EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 37,800). Moto G71 has a starting price of EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,200), while Moto G51 is priced at EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs. 19,300). Moto G41 and Moto G31 are the more affordable models in the lot. Moto G41 carries a price tag of EUR 249.99 (roughly Rs.20,900, while Moto G31 costs EUR 199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,700).

