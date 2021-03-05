Motorola Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 are set to launch in India on Tuesday, March 9, the Lenovo-owned company revealed on Friday through a teaser posted on social media. Flipkart has also created a microsite to confirm the online availability of both new Moto smartphones. The Moto G30 was launched initially in Europe in February — alongside the Moto G10. However, the Moto G10 Power seems to be a brand new offering by the Chinese company. Both Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 will come with a waterdrop-style display notch.

The Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon) on March 9, the Motorola India Twitter account revealed the launch schedule of upcoming phones. The tweet also includes an image that shows the phones from their front and back and highlights the presence of a proprietary security-focussed feature called ThinkShield. The Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 also come with a near stock Android 11 experience out-of-the-box.

As per the details on the teaser image, both Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 have a waterdrop-style display notch apart from a quad rear camera setup. The Moto G10 Power appears to have a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back, though the Moto G30 comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. A distinctive rear panel pattern is also seen on the Moto G10 Power, making it look similar to the Moto G10.

In addition to the teaser image released by Motorola India, Flipkart has created the microsite pertaining to the Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 launch in the country. It has, however, not yet revealed any further details about the upcoming phones.

Specifications of the Moto G10 Power are yet to be revealed. However, the Moto G30 debuted in Europe with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The phone also comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

