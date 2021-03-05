Technology News
loading

Motorola Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 India Launch Date Set for March 9

Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon) on March 9, Motorola revealed.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 March 2021 18:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 India Launch Date Set for March 9

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Motorola Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 both will come with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 launch in India announced
  • Both Moto phones will come with a near stock Android 11 experience
  • Motorola brought Moto G30 in Europe alongside Moto G10 last month

Motorola Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 are set to launch in India on Tuesday, March 9, the Lenovo-owned company revealed on Friday through a teaser posted on social media. Flipkart has also created a microsite to confirm the online availability of both new Moto smartphones. The Moto G30 was launched initially in Europe in February — alongside the Moto G10. However, the Moto G10 Power seems to be a brand new offering by the Chinese company. Both Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 will come with a waterdrop-style display notch.

The Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon) on March 9, the Motorola India Twitter account revealed the launch schedule of upcoming phones. The tweet also includes an image that shows the phones from their front and back and highlights the presence of a proprietary security-focussed feature called ThinkShield. The Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 also come with a near stock Android 11 experience out-of-the-box.

As per the details on the teaser image, both Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 have a waterdrop-style display notch apart from a quad rear camera setup. The Moto G10 Power appears to have a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back, though the Moto G30 comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. A distinctive rear panel pattern is also seen on the Moto G10 Power, making it look similar to the Moto G10.

In addition to the teaser image released by Motorola India, Flipkart has created the microsite pertaining to the Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 launch in the country. It has, however, not yet revealed any further details about the upcoming phones.

Specifications of the Moto G10 Power are yet to be revealed. However, the Moto G30 debuted in Europe with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The phone also comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Moto G30

Motorola Moto G30

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Moto G10 Power, Motorola Moto G30, Moto G10 Power, Moto G30, Motorola, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iPad, MacBook Models May Sport OLED Display in 2022: Report
Motorola Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 India Launch Date Set for March 9
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  2. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
  3. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. WandaVision Episode 9 Recap: The Scarlet Witch Rises
  5. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date, Platforms Announced
  7. Vivo X60 Series India Launch Confirmed for March
  8. OnePlus 9E Spotted on Spigen Site Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  10. Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 5G Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live; Official Renders Revealed
  2. Motorola Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 India Launch Date Set for March 9
  3. iPad, MacBook Models May Sport OLED Display in 2022: Report
  4. Mi 11 Ultra Launch Appears Imminent as It Allegedly Receives Certification in Indonesia
  5. Indian Wearable Market Grew 144.3 Percent YoY in 2020, With Earwear Taking 83.6 Percent Market Share: IDC
  6. Poco X3 Pro Specifications Surface Online, May Launch This Month Alongside Poco F3
  7. Thousands of Android, iOS Apps Expose User Data Due to Cloud Misconfigurations: Zimperium
  8. Google Photos for Web Reportedly Getting Explore Tab That Categorises Pictures, Favourites Option in Library
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Surface on Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung, Mastercard Announce Biometric Card With Fingerprint Scanner for Secure Transactions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com