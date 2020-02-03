Technology News
loading

Moto G Stylus Specifications Leak Ahead of Anticipated February 23 Launch

Motorola Moto G Stylus will sport a removable stylus, a first for the Lenovo-owned company

By | Updated: 3 February 2020 15:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto G Stylus Specifications Leak Ahead of Anticipated February 23 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Highlights
  • Moto G Stylus is reportedly powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • The new Motorola phone said to pack a 4,000mAh battery
  • Moto G Stylus is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup

Motorola has an event on February 23 where the company is expected to launch the Moto G8, the Moto G8 Power, and the Moto Edge+. The company is also expected to launch one other smartphone alongside it called the Moto G Stylus which has leaked multiple times in the past. The Moto G Stylus has leaked yet again, this time tipping the full specifications of the upcoming smartphones. This is the first time that Lenovo-owned Motorola is introducing a smartphone with a stylus in the market.

XDA Developers in a report citing an unnamed source tips the full specifications of the Moto G Stylus. The Moto G Stylus is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is also said to power the Moto G8 Power. The smartphone is said to pack 4GB RAM and is said to come in two storage variants, 64GB and 128GB. In terms of software, the Moto G Stylus is said to run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Motorola's Moto G Stylus is said to sport a 6.36-inch full-HD+ display that also has a hole punch on the top left corner. This smartphone has leaked in live images in the past revealing its full design including the triple-camera setup at the back along with the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The triple rear camera setup on the Moto G Stylus consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it has a 25-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Moto G Stylus is also said to sport a 4,000mAh battery with a 10W charger. It is also said to sport a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a stylus. The source close to XDA Developers has also revealed that the Moto G Stylus will have the ability to open an app when the stylus is removed from its silo. The smartphone is also said to come with an app called “Moto Note” which lets you jot down stuff using the stylus.

Motorola Moto G Stylus

Motorola Moto G Stylus

Display 6.36-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2300 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto G Stylus, Moto G Stylus Specifications
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
PhonePe Introduces Chat Feature on Android, iOS
Coronavirus: Asus ROG Phone 2 Temporarily Goes Out of Stock in India

Related Stories

Moto G Stylus Specifications Leak Ahead of Anticipated February 23 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  2. iQoo 5G Phone Teased in India, Virat Kohli Could Be Using It Already
  3. Asus ROG Phone Availability in India Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak
  4. Vivo V19 Series May Debut in India in March
  5. Realme C3 Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
  7. Airtel Discontinues Rs. 23 Recharge, Now Offering Rs. 45 as Base Plan
  8. Google Earth App Now Lets You Stargaze on Your Mobile Device
  9. Realme C3 to Run Realme UI Upon Launch, Will Pack Helio G70 SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Alleged Hands-on Video Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Shipments May Drop By 10 Percent in Q1 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Elon Musk Hires AI That 'Reports Directly' to Him 24x7
  3. Coronavirus: Asus ROG Phone 2 Temporarily Goes Out of Stock in India
  4. Moto G Stylus Specifications Leak Ahead of Anticipated February 23 Launch
  5. PhonePe Introduces Chat Feature on Android, iOS
  6. UFS 3.1 Flash Storage Standard Announced: Promises Improved Write Speeds, Lower Power Consumption
  7. Vivo V19 Series Pre-Booking Scheduled for February-End, Launch Set for March: Report
  8. Coronavirus: Twitter Bans Zero Hedge Over China Scientist Story
  9. Google Earth App Now Lets You Stargaze on Your Mobile Device
  10. MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core SoC With HyperEngine Technology Detailed Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.