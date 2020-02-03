Motorola has an event on February 23 where the company is expected to launch the Moto G8, the Moto G8 Power, and the Moto Edge+. The company is also expected to launch one other smartphone alongside it called the Moto G Stylus which has leaked multiple times in the past. The Moto G Stylus has leaked yet again, this time tipping the full specifications of the upcoming smartphones. This is the first time that Lenovo-owned Motorola is introducing a smartphone with a stylus in the market.

XDA Developers in a report citing an unnamed source tips the full specifications of the Moto G Stylus. The Moto G Stylus is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is also said to power the Moto G8 Power. The smartphone is said to pack 4GB RAM and is said to come in two storage variants, 64GB and 128GB. In terms of software, the Moto G Stylus is said to run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Motorola's Moto G Stylus is said to sport a 6.36-inch full-HD+ display that also has a hole punch on the top left corner. This smartphone has leaked in live images in the past revealing its full design including the triple-camera setup at the back along with the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The triple rear camera setup on the Moto G Stylus consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it has a 25-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Moto G Stylus is also said to sport a 4,000mAh battery with a 10W charger. It is also said to sport a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a stylus. The source close to XDA Developers has also revealed that the Moto G Stylus will have the ability to open an app when the stylus is removed from its silo. The smartphone is also said to come with an app called “Moto Note” which lets you jot down stuff using the stylus.