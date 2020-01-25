Technology News
Motorola Phone With Stylus Pen Leaked, Could Be Moto G Stylus

A render has shown the phone with a hole-punch display design.

Updated: 25 January 2020 19:17 IST
Motorola Phone With Stylus Pen Leaked, Could Be Moto G Stylus

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Motorola appears to bring a new smartphone bundled with a stylus pen this year

Highlights
  • Motorola phone with a stylus pen has been leaked online
  • Moto G Stylus received a certification in Canada recently
  • Motorola Edge+ is also rumoured to be in the development

Motorola seems to have a new smartphone in the pipeline with a dedicated stylus pen. The new model has been leaked online and could be called the Moto G Stylus, if we believe a listing on the Canadian government site. Motorola last year unveiled its Moto G7 smartphones in February. This suggests that we may see the new Motorola phone with a stylus pen sometime in the coming weeks. In addition to the new smartphone, the Lenovo-owned company is currently in the rumours for working on its flagship model called the Motorola Edge+.

Reputed tipster Evan Blass, who goes by his stage name @evleaks on Twitter, has leaked a render showing the Motorola phone bundled with the stylus. The tipster doesn't provide any details about the model. However, the render shows its hole-punch display design and curved glass protection.

The stylus doesn't seem to have a pressure-sensitive tip -- the one that exists on the S Pen available with Samsung's Galaxy Note series. This hints that the new phone wouldn't be a top-end option in the line of Motorola smartphones this year.

Nevertheless, the leaked phone appears to be the first Android model by Motorola to carry a stylus pen.

As per the details available on the Radio Equipment List (REL) on the Government of Canada, Motorola has the Moto G Stylus in the works with model number XT2043-4. This could be the new Motorola phone with a stylus pen. It received approval by the Canadian authority in January 3 and also surfaced on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with the same model number. However, Motorola hasn't announced any specifics so far.

Alongside the stylus-carrying phone, Blass recently hinted at the development of the Motorola Edge+. He tweeted the name of the smartphone and mentioned that it would be a Verizon-locked phone with a hole-punch display.

If we look at the rumours, the Motorola Edge+ could be the company's flagship phone. Moreover, Blass in his fresh tweet did mention that the leak showing off the Motorola phone with the stylus shouldn't be associated with the Motorola Edge+.

We can safely expect some other sources to reveal details about both the Motorola Edge+ and the company's new phone with the stylus pen in the coming days.

Further reading: Moto G Stylus, Motorola Edge Plus, Motorola
