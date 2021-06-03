Technology News
loading

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G Specifications Tipped, May Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G will reportedly be available in the US only.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 June 2021 18:25 IST
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G Specifications Tipped, May Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC

Photo Credit: OnLeaks

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G may come with a 48-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G said to be codenamed ‘Denver’
  • The phone may come with a quad rear camera setup
  • Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G may feature 6.8-inch display

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. As the name suggests, the phone will accompany a stylus and support 5G. It has been spotted on a number of certification and benchmarking platforms over the last few days and a lot of information has been revealed through the listings. Apart from the SoC and battery capacity, reports also suggest that the smartphone carries the codename ‘Denver' and will be launched in the US. A tipster has also leaked a few renders of the smartphone that show a hole-punch display design.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G specifications (rumoured)

The latest information comes from a listing on Geekbench. The Moto G Stylus 5G has been spotted on the benchmarking website with a score of 502 points in the single-core test and 1651 points in the multi-core test. The listing suggests the phone runs on Android 11 and packs 6GB of RAM.

A TechnikNews report suggests that the phone is codenamed ‘Denver' and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. While the report listed 64GB and 128GB as its storage variants, it paired the processor of the Motorola phone with 4GB RAM instead of the 6GB suggested by Geekbench. This hints that the phone could be launched in multiple configurations. The phone has also been recently spotted in a Bluetooth SIG certification listing, which suggests that will have the model number XT213 and support for Bluetooth v5.1.

Additionally, tipster Nils Ahrensmeier, recently tweeted a few renders of the alleged Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone. He claims that the phone will only be available in the US. The tipster also said that these renders are of the same phone shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) in January.

As per the renders, the rumoured Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G features a flat display, which could measure 6.8 inches and have a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner for the selfie camera. The phone appears to have a slight chin and a thin forehead as well. The phone is seen with a quad rear camera setup, which could be highlighted by a 48-megapixel main sensor. The other sensors are said to be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The phone is tipped to include a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front.

The renders also show that the alleged Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G will come with a 3.5mm audio jack. There's also a fingerprint sensor below the Motorola logo at the back. While the speaker grille and the charging port are housed at the bottom, the volume and the power buttons are seen to be positioned on the right side. The phone is claimed to measure at 169.6x73.7x8.8mm (10.9mm with the rear camera bump).

The leaked specifications of the Moto G Stylus 5G shows that it will share much of its design and some specifications with the 4G smartphone Moto G Stylus (2021) that was launched in January.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G

Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4MB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G, Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G Specifications, Motorola, Lenovo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
WhatsApp Fake Message Claims Free Internet Access From Government for 3 Months, PIB Flags as Fraud
Facebook Messenger on Android Getting Additional System Setting for Dark Mode, User Reports

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G Specifications Tipped, May Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  2. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  4. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  5. 43 Percent Indians Use the Internet, Maharashtra Most Savvy: Report
  6. Facebook F8: Business Messaging Changes Rolled Out for Instagram, WhatsApp
  7. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  8. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  9. Musk Tweets Again About Dogecoin. Its Price Spike By 15 Percent
  10. NASA Announces Two New Missions to Venus, to Launch at the End of Decade
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C21Y Specifications Tipped; Moniker Linked to Model Number RMX3261 via NBTC, TUV Rheinland Certifications
  2. Facebook Messenger on Android Getting Additional System Setting for Dark Mode, User Reports
  3. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G Specifications Tipped, May Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC
  4. WhatsApp Fake Message Claims Free Internet Access From Government for 3 Months, PIB Flags as Fraud
  5. Suffering From Hair Loss or Baldness? New Study May Have Solution for You
  6. Vivo Y70t With Exynos 880 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro to Include 1TB Storage; All Models to Have LiDAR Sensors: Analyst
  8. Amazon Ring’s Neighbourhood Watch App Is Making Police Requests for User Video Footage Public
  9. Netflix Unveils Mumbai Post-Production Facility in a Global First for the Streamer
  10. Nokia C20 Plus Set to Launch on June 11: Expected Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com