Moto G Stylus 5G design has been leaked via a press render. The image has been shared online by a tipster ahead of the smartphone's expected launch. The stylus-equipped smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and may pack a 5,000mAh battery. The phone has been previously spotted on several listings. It recently appeared on Bluetooth SIG certification site and Geekbench benchmarking platform. Earlier leaks claim that the Moto G Stylus 5G is codenamed 'Denver' and will be launched only in the US. Alongside, the smartphone could feature a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

A recent tweet by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) included a press renders of the Moto G Stylus 5G that tips the design of the upcoming smartphone. The stylus-equipped smartphone from Motorola sports a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera with a noticeable chin and an LCD display. The renders also show the smartphone with a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor mounted at the back with the Motorola logo.

Moto G Stylus design (expected)

Previous renders show that Moto G Stylus 5G will have its stylus mounted at the bottom of the smartphone. Alongside, the bottom of the smartphone will also feature a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The power button and the volume rocker are located on the right side of the smartphone.

Late last month, tipster Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) also tweeted a few alleged renders of the Moto G Stylus 5G. Furthermore, he claimed that the smartphone will only be available in the US.

Moto G Stylus 5G specifications (expected)

The Moto G Stylus 5G recently appeared on Geekbench with a score of 502 in the single-core test and 1,651 in the multi-core test. The listing hinted that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 480 SoC and also suggested that the smartphone will run Android 11 will come with 6GB of RAM. A recent Bluetooth SIG listing tipped the model number of the smartphone to be XT213 and suggested the smartphone will support Bluetooth v5.1.

TechnikNews reported that the smartphone could be codenamed 'Denver' and will be powered by a Snapdragon 480 SoC. The Moto G Stylus 5G is also expected to come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants with 4GB/ 6GB RAM options.

The Moto G Stylus 5G is expected to have a flat, 6.8-inch display and a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner for its alleged 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, the quad rear camera could have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone could measure 169.6x73.7x8.8mm.

The leaked specifications show that the upcoming Moto G Stylus 5G could share some design elements and specifications with the 4G Moto G Stylus (2021) that was launched in January.