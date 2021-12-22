Technology News
loading
Moto G Stylus (2022) Price in India, Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Debut in June 2022

Moto G Stylus (2022) is expected to sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 December 2021 11:22 IST
Moto G Stylus (2022) Price in India, Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Debut in June 2022

Photo Credit: Prepp.in/ @OnLeaks

Leaked renders of Moto G Stylus (2022) shows a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Moto G Stylus (2022) is likely to feature a fingerprint sensor
  • Moto G Stylus (2022) is tipped to feature a 6.81-inch display
  • The smartphone is yet to be officially confirmed by the company

Moto G Stylus (2022), a rumoured new handset from Motorola, is reportedly making its way to India and other markets soon. The handset is yet to be officially confirmed by the Lenovo-owned company, but some renders along with pricing details and specifications of the phone have now surfaced online. The leaked renders show a hole-punch display and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. Moto G Stylus (2022), as the name suggests, is likely to feature support for a stylus and a dedicated slot as well. The handset is tipped to be launched in June next year. The new model is expected to succeed Moto G Stylus (2021).

Moto G Stylus (2022) renders, pricing details and specifications were shared by known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Prepp.

Moto G Stylus 2022 price in India (expected)

As per the report, Moto G Stylus (2022) could be priced at Rs. 38,475. The Prepp report specifically mentioned the Indian pricing and not its equivalent for any other market.

To recall, the predecessor Moto G Stylus (2021) was launched in January this year with a price tag of $299 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

Moto G Stylus (2022) specifications (expected)

As mentioned, the leaked renders show the handset with a hole-punch display design. The volume rockers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are seen on the right spine of the phone. Triple rear cameras and an LED flash are seen inside a rectangular-shaped camera module on the back along with a Motorola logo. The rear camera unit may include a 48-megapixel main sensor.

Moto G Stylus (2022) is expected to sport a 6.81-inch display. The handset could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Other leaked specifications of the phone include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 4,500mAh battery, and a USB Type-C port. Moto G Stylus (2022) is expected to measure 170.3x75.9x9.4mm.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Moto G Stylus 2022, Moto G Stylus 2022 Specifications, Moto G Stylus 2022 Price, Moto G Stylus 2022 Design, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
