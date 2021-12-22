Moto G Stylus (2022), a rumoured new handset from Motorola, is reportedly making its way to India and other markets soon. The handset is yet to be officially confirmed by the Lenovo-owned company, but some renders along with pricing details and specifications of the phone have now surfaced online. The leaked renders show a hole-punch display and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. Moto G Stylus (2022), as the name suggests, is likely to feature support for a stylus and a dedicated slot as well. The handset is tipped to be launched in June next year. The new model is expected to succeed Moto G Stylus (2021).

Moto G Stylus (2022) renders, pricing details and specifications were shared by known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Prepp.

Moto G Stylus 2022 price in India (expected)

As per the report, Moto G Stylus (2022) could be priced at Rs. 38,475. The Prepp report specifically mentioned the Indian pricing and not its equivalent for any other market.

To recall, the predecessor Moto G Stylus (2021) was launched in January this year with a price tag of $299 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

Moto G Stylus (2022) specifications (expected)

As mentioned, the leaked renders show the handset with a hole-punch display design. The volume rockers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are seen on the right spine of the phone. Triple rear cameras and an LED flash are seen inside a rectangular-shaped camera module on the back along with a Motorola logo. The rear camera unit may include a 48-megapixel main sensor.

Moto G Stylus (2022) is expected to sport a 6.81-inch display. The handset could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Other leaked specifications of the phone include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 4,500mAh battery, and a USB Type-C port. Moto G Stylus (2022) is expected to measure 170.3x75.9x9.4mm.