Motorola Moto G Power (2022) renders and specifications have been leaked online. The renders show a change in back panel design as well as in camera module when compared to the preceding 2021 model. The phone gets a hole-punch display but unlike Moto G Power (2021) which sports a left-aligned cutout, the new Moto G Power (2022) is said to feature the hole-punch cutout at the top-centre. Other design elements like Motorola batwing logo with integrated fingerprint sensor is the same on both the handsets, as per the leak. The images have been released a day after the smartphone was spotted on a Geekbench listing.

As per the renders shared by GizNext, Moto G Power (2022) is seen to have a textured back panel with a wave design that is said to help it keep away from scratches and fingerprint smudges. There is Mototola's iconic batwing logo with an integrated fingerprint scanner on the back, as per the leaked images. While Moto G Power (2021) had a centrally aligned square camera module, the rumoured 2022 model is seen with a rectangular module in the top left corner with camera stacked vertically. The renders also show that the right edge of the handset has the volume as well as the power keys, and the left edge has a SIM card tray.

Moto G Power (2022) specifications (expected)

Moto G Power (2022) is claimed to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision TFT display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 269ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to come equipped with the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. A recent Geekbench listing of the smartphone, however, showed that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. GizNext says that the Motorola phone will be launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone is claimed to come with IP52 certification for dust- and water-protection It is said to run Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, Moto G Power (2022) is claimed to pack a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There will be a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, the report says. There is no information on the third sensor. For selfies, the smartphone is said to pack an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens. Connectivity options on the phone include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS, as per the report. Moto G Power (2022) may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The phone is said to measure 167.24x76.54x9.36mm.