Moto G Power (2022) Specifications, Alleged Renders Surface Online; May Come With Triple Rear Cameras

Moto G Power (2022) is said to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 November 2021 11:36 IST
Photo Credit: Giznext

Moto G Power (2022) may sport a 8-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Moto G Power (2022) may have a wave design on the back panel
  • The phone is said to come with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC
  • Moto G Power (2022) may pack a 5,000mAh battery

Motorola Moto G Power (2022) renders and specifications have been leaked online. The renders show a change in back panel design as well as in camera module when compared to the preceding 2021 model. The phone gets a hole-punch display but unlike Moto G Power (2021) which sports a left-aligned cutout, the new Moto G Power (2022) is said to feature the hole-punch cutout at the top-centre. Other design elements like Motorola batwing logo with integrated fingerprint sensor is the same on both the handsets, as per the leak. The images have been released a day after the smartphone was spotted on a Geekbench listing.

As per the renders shared by GizNext, Moto G Power (2022) is seen to have a textured back panel with a wave design that is said to help it keep away from scratches and fingerprint smudges. There is Mototola's iconic batwing logo with an integrated fingerprint scanner on the back, as per the leaked images. While Moto G Power (2021) had a centrally aligned square camera module, the rumoured 2022 model is seen with a rectangular module in the top left corner with camera stacked vertically. The renders also show that the right edge of the handset has the volume as well as the power keys, and the left edge has a SIM card tray.

Moto G Power (2022) specifications (expected)

Moto G Power (2022) is claimed to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision TFT display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 269ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to come equipped with the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. A recent Geekbench listing of the smartphone, however, showed that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. GizNext says that the Motorola phone will be launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone is claimed to come with IP52 certification for dust- and water-protection It is said to run Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, Moto G Power (2022) is claimed to pack a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There will be a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, the report says. There is no information on the third sensor. For selfies, the smartphone is said to pack an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens. Connectivity options on the phone include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS, as per the report. Moto G Power (2022) may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The phone is said to measure 167.24x76.54x9.36mm.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
YouTube Hides 'Dislike' Counts to Protect Creators From Harassment, Targeted Attacks

