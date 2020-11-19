Technology News
Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Listed on Geekbench With Android 10, 3GB RAM

As per a report, the Motorola Moto G Play (2021) will be backed by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 19 November 2020 11:48 IST
Photo Credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer

A Motorola phone leaked earlier this month is speculated to be the Moto G Play (2021)

Highlights
  • Motorola Moto G Play (2021) spotted on Geekbench
  • It scored 253 in single-core test and 1,233 in multi-core test
  • Motorola Moto G Play (2021) is speculated to have Snapdragon 460 SoC

Motorola Moto G Play (2021) has appeared on Geekbench, revealing some key specifications of the upcoming phone. According to the listing, the Moto G Play (2021) will run on Android 10 out of the box and have 3GB RAM. It scored 253 in the single-core test and 1,233 in the multi-core test. And now that the Motorola Moto G Play (2021) has appeared on the Geekbench database, more information about the phone's built and a launch date can be expected in the near future.

The Geekbench listing was spotted by MySmartPrice. While the processor make has not been explicitly mentioned in the listing, the report speculates that the Motorola Moto G Play (2021) will have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC under the hood. The source code in the Geekbench listing reveals that Adreno 610 is the GPU used, which has led to the speculation about the processor that is likely to be paired with it.

Earlier this month, a tipster leaked the design of an upcoming Motorola phone referred to as Motorola Moto G10 Play, which the tipster said would be the successor to the Motorola Moto G9 Play. It is possible that the phone is the Motorola Moto G Play (2021), as the tipster had said the name he had used was not confirmed.

In the leak, the tipster had said that the Motorola phone carries the model number XT-2117 and features a 6.5-inch flat display. The phone was also expected to have a hole-punch cut out on the top left corner of the display for the selfie camera. As per the tipster, the Motorola phone will have a triple rear camera setup and pack a 4,850mAh battery.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

