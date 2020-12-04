Motorola Moto G lineup will get its first Snapdragon 800 series-powered phone next year, and it's allegedly being called the Motorola ‘Nio'. A front panel image claimed to be of this phone has been shared by a well-known tipster. It shows the Moto G-branded smartphone with relatively thick bezels all around, along with two hole-punch cut outs on the display for its dual selfie cameras. This phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The tipster has also shared a couple of other details about the upcoming phone.

The rumoured Motorola ‘Nio' that has been in the news for quite some time now and looks like we can finally put a face to it. This will be a Motorola Moto G-branded phone and, as per the image shared by tipster Evan Blass via Voice, it has relatively thick bezels all around and an even thicker chin. For selfie cameras, there are two individual hole-punch cut outs located at the top left corner of the screen. That's pretty much all that we can make out from the image.

The Motorola Moto G branded phone codenamed ‘Nio' is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. It may also come with a Samsung DeX-like desktop interface that can be activated by connecting the phone to an external display.

In terms of specifications, previous leaks have shown that the Motorola ‘Nio' can come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It may run Android 11 out of the box and have a USB Type-C port that will support connectivity to external displays. The rumoured phone is also said to come with a 105Hz refresh rate screen.

Motorola revealed at the Qualcomm Tech Summit 2020 that 2021 will mark the 10th generation of Moto G and that there will be a Snapdragon 800 series powered Moto G phone next year. As of now, the company has not shared a release date but the phone can be expected in Q1 next year. The company is also expected to launch two budget phones as well, around the same time.

