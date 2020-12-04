Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Moto G Variant Codenamed ‘Nio’ Leaked Image Suggests Dual Selfie Cameras, Expected to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC

Motorola Moto G Variant Codenamed ‘Nio’ Leaked Image Suggests Dual Selfie Cameras, Expected to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC

Motorola Moto G-branded smartphone will launch next year and is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 December 2020 11:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Moto G Variant Codenamed ‘Nio’ Leaked Image Suggests Dual Selfie Cameras, Expected to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Motorola Moto G with codename ‘Nio’ may have thick bezels all around

Highlights
  • Upcoming Motorola Moto G may be the rumoured ‘Nio’ smartphone
  • It may be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Motorola ‘Nio’ may have two selfie cameras

Motorola Moto G lineup will get its first Snapdragon 800 series-powered phone next year, and it's allegedly being called the Motorola ‘Nio'. A front panel image claimed to be of this phone has been shared by a well-known tipster. It shows the Moto G-branded smartphone with relatively thick bezels all around, along with two hole-punch cut outs on the display for its dual selfie cameras. This phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The tipster has also shared a couple of other details about the upcoming phone.

The rumoured Motorola ‘Nio' that has been in the news for quite some time now and looks like we can finally put a face to it. This will be a Motorola Moto G-branded phone and, as per the image shared by tipster Evan Blass via Voice, it has relatively thick bezels all around and an even thicker chin. For selfie cameras, there are two individual hole-punch cut outs located at the top left corner of the screen. That's pretty much all that we can make out from the image.

The Motorola Moto G branded phone codenamed ‘Nio' is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. It may also come with a Samsung DeX-like desktop interface that can be activated by connecting the phone to an external display.

In terms of specifications, previous leaks have shown that the Motorola ‘Nio' can come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It may run Android 11 out of the box and have a USB Type-C port that will support connectivity to external displays. The rumoured phone is also said to come with a 105Hz refresh rate screen.

Motorola revealed at the Qualcomm Tech Summit 2020 that 2021 will mark the 10th generation of Moto G and that there will be a Snapdragon 800 series powered Moto G phone next year. As of now, the company has not shared a release date but the phone can be expected in Q1 next year. The company is also expected to launch two budget phones as well, around the same time.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Moto G, Motorola Nio, Qualcomm
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy S21 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 888 SoC
Every 2021 Warner Bros Movie Will Release on HBO Max and Cinemas on the Same Day

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G Variant Codenamed ‘Nio’ Leaked Image Suggests Dual Selfie Cameras, Expected to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Users May Lose Access Upon Not Accepting New Terms of Service
  2. Google’s Co-Head of Ethical AI Timnit Gebru Says She Was Fired for Email
  3. Chinese Scientists Claim Breakthrough in Quantum Computing Race
  4. Redmi 9 Power Tipped to Launch in India on December 15
  5. Realme X50 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update
  6. Poco Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Poco X3, Poco C3, More
  7. Motorola Capri, Capri Plus Budget-Friendly Phones May Launch in Q1 2021
  8. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  9. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 8GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory 'Not Closing' After Telescope Collapse
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 2 Confirmed to Launch in India on December 17; GTS 2, GTS 2 mini to Follow
  2. Realme 7, Narzo 20 Pro Getting November Android Patch Update, Realme 7 Pro Updated as Well
  3. iCloud Family Sharing Now Allows Apple Users to Share In-App Purchases, Subscriptions
  4. Google Maps to Get New ‘Go’ Tab for Quick Access to Frequent Destinations
  5. YouTube to Warn Users Before Posting Offensive Comments, Rolls Out Features to Support Diverse Communities
  6. Xiaomi Mi 11 Concept Render Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Curved Display
  7. Oppo Reno 5 5G Series Pricing, Specifications, Models Leaked Ahead of December 10 Launch
  8. YouTube Music Starts Rolling Out ‘My 2020 Year in Review’ Playlists
  9. WhatsApp Video, Voice Call Buttons Tipped to Be in Testing on Desktop App
  10. China Claims Quantum Supremacy With Computer 10 Billion Times Faster Than Google's Prototype
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com