Motorola Moto G 5G will launch in India on November 30. The company announced that the 5G smartphone will be available via Flipkart on November 30, 12pm (noon) onwards. The Moto G9 Power, meanwhile, is expected to launch soon too — in the second week of December, according to a tipster. Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power were launched in the European market earlier this month. Motorola refers to the Moto G 5G as “India's most affordable 5G smartphone.”

The Lenovo owned company announced the India launch of the Motorola Moto G 5G via Twitter. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart on November 30, 12pm (noon) onwards. As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the Moto G9 Power is likely to launch in the second week of December. However, given that the Moto G 5G is launching in just a few days, it is possible that the Moto G9 Power could also come sooner.

Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power price (expected)

Motorola Moto G 5G was launched in Europe in a sole 4GB + 64GB storage configuration at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 26,300). It is expected to be priced similarly in India or perhaps cheaper, since Motorola has been branding it as an affordable 5G smartphone. It is offered in Volcanic Grey, Frosted Silver colour options in Europe.

The Moto G9 Power, meanwhile, is priced in Europe at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour options.

Moto G 5G specifications

Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS display. It runs on Android 10 and has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB RAM. Moto G 5G comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Coming to the camera, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera. It also has an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the Moto G 5G has a 16-megapixel camera in the front.

The Motorola Moto G 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. Connectivity options for the phone include 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C port, and GPS. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Moto G9 Power specifications

The Motorola Moto G9 Power, on the other hand, features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display. It runs on Android 10 and is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. It comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of optics, the Moto G9 Power has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

The Motorola Moto G9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. Connectivity options for the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G LTE.

