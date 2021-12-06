Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto Edge X30 Live Images Surface Ahead of December 9 Launch in China, Display Specifications Officially Confirmed

Moto Edge X30 Live Images Surface Ahead of December 9 Launch in China, Display Specifications Officially Confirmed

Moto Edge X30 is to be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 6 December 2021 13:17 IST
Moto Edge X30 Live Images Surface Ahead of December 9 Launch in China, Display Specifications Officially Confirmed

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Motorola

Moto Edge X30 is expected to release globally as Moto Edge 30 Ultra

Highlights
  • Moto Edge X30 is claimed to support up to 68W fast charging
  • Its display is confirmed to have a refresh rate of 144Hz
  • Moto Edge X30 will have a centrally aligned hole-punch front camera

Motorola Moto Edge X30 is all set to be launched in the Chinese market on December 9. Its complete specifications list has not been made official yet. However, Motorola recently posted some of its display features via its official Weibo account. Additionally, Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo China's mobile division, shared a live image of this eagerly awaited smartphone on Weibo. With these posts, recent Geekbench listing, and other past leaks, we have gotten an idea of the complete specifications, additional features, and performance of Moto Edge X30.

As per the post, Moto Edge X30 is going to have a 144Hz display with features like HDR10+ and 10-bit colour support. The live image posted by the Motorola general manager has also confirmed the presence of a centrally aligned hole-punch selfie camera with symmetrical upper and lower bezels. Moto Edge X30 is expected to be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone in the market at launch.

Moto Edge X30 specifications (expected)

Previous leaks have tipped Moto Edge X30 to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display. This smartphone is expected to carry the Moto Edge 30 Ultra moniker when it is released globally. Recently, TechnikNews reported that the X30 will feature an impressive 60-megapixel selfie shooter at the front which is capable of recording 4K videos. It is supposed to also pack a triple rear camera, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation. Moto Edge X30 is said to house a 5,000mAh battery with up to 68W fast charging support.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, a Motorola device with model number XT2201-2 was spotted on Geekbench, which is believed to be the purported Moto Edge X30. The listed device had scored 13,144 points in the multi-core test and 6,348 in the single-core test. The report claims that the phone's Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 SoC is going to be paired with Adreno 730 GPU and 12GB of RAM.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Moto Edge X30

Motorola Moto Edge X30

Display 6.67-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto Edge X30, Moto Edge X30 speification, Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Wedidngz.in on How It Built Its Venue Listings During Pandemic

Related Stories

Moto Edge X30 Live Images Surface Ahead of December 9 Launch in China, Display Specifications Officially Confirmed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition December 6 India Restock Sold Out in a Minute
  2. WhatsApp Starts Testing Voice Waveforms for Select Beta Testers
  3. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  4. Xiaomi 11T Pro Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  5. FBI Seizes Cryptocurrency Worth $2.3 Million From Hacker Group
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Bitcoin Among Major Cryptocurrencies Hit by a Big Price Plunge
  8. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  10. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 6
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Edge X30 Live Images Surface Ahead of December 9 Launch in China, Display Specifications Officially Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted on Support Page, Official Cases Show Off Familiar Design
  3. Wedidngz.in on How It Built Its Venue Listings During Pandemic
  4. Pizza Celebrated With a Google Doodle Mini-Game: Here's How to Play
  5. DNA Could Soon Become the World's Smallest Hard Drive
  6. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition December 6 India Restock Sold Out in a Minute
  7. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Waveforms for Voice Messages to Select Beta Testers on Android, iOS
  8. FBI Seizes Cryptocurrency Worth $2.3 Million From REvil Ransomware Group Affiliate
  9. Space Tourism: Russia to Send Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to ISS
  10. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped Brings New Island, Weapons and Spider-Man’s Web Shooters
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com