Motorola Edge X30 Teased; Motorola Edge S30 Specifications Surface Online

Motorola Edge X30 could launch as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in global markets.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 November 2021 11:26 IST
Motorola Edge X30 Teased; Motorola Edge S30 Specifications Surface Online

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Motorola Edge S30 (pictured) is said to have similar design and specifications as the Moto G200

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge S30 said to sport 6.78-inch LCD with 144Hz refresh rate
  • Motorola Edge X30 to reportedly get front, back Gorilla Glass protection
  • Motorola Edge S30 said to feature Snapdragon 888+ SoC

Motorola is said to announce two new flagship smartphones in China in December. The two smartphones will reportedly have XT2175-2 and XT2201-2 as their internal model designations. It is speculated that the marketing monikers of these two smartphones are Motorola Edge S30 and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra aka Motorola Edge X30. The Motorola Edge S30 may get the same design and specifications as the Moto G200 — launched earlier this month. A tipster has hinted at some key specifications of the Motorola Edge S30.

A post on Weibo by Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, shows that he is using a new smartphone to publish posts. The smartphone in question is the Motorola Edge X30, which may launch globally as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Jin's post mentions the Motorola smartphone he is using will get Corning Gorilla Glass protection for the front and rear glass panels.

Chen Jin also mentions the new processor in the flagship smartphone has powerful performance. Additionally, he mentions Motorola Edge X30 will also come with many new features and will be the first smartphone with MyUI 3.0.

Meanwhile, notable tipster Digital Chat Station hinted at some key specifications of the Motorola Edge S30. The tipster mentions that the soon-to-be-launched smartphone will come with a 6.78-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. To power this, Motorola will pack the Snapdragon 888+ SoC in the Motorola Edge S30, as per the tipster. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Motorola's other flagship smartphone is also said to feature an 108-megapixel primary rear camera. Digital Chat Station tips that the Motorola Edge S30 will measure 8.8mm and weigh around 202 grams. The smartphone is said to have similar specifications to the Moto G200 that was launched recently, as the image shared by tipster show a close resemblance.

The internal model designations — XT2175-2 and XT2201-2 — were spotted via a TENAA listing earlier this month. The former is said to be the Motorola Edge S30, while the latter is reportedly the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra aka Motorola Edge X30.

