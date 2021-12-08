Technology News
  Moto Edge X30 Official Renders Tease Rear Design, Triple Camera Setup Ahead of December 9 Launch

Moto Edge X30 Official Renders Tease Rear Design, Triple Camera Setup Ahead of December 9 Launch

Moto Edge X30 is tipped to be the first Android phone to launch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By David Delima | Updated: 8 December 2021 12:10 IST
Moto Edge X30 Official Renders Tease Rear Design, Triple Camera Setup Ahead of December 9 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Motorola

Motorola's upcoming Moto Edge X30 is tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner

Highlights
  • Moto Edge X30 will sport a 60-megapixel selfie camera
  • The handset could be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage
  • Moto Edge X30 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera

Motorola Moto Edge X30 is set to launch on December 9, and the company has been teasing the design and specifications of the smartphone over the past few days. The company has now shared official images of the smartphone, offering a view at its rear design. The company's upcoming flagship smartphone is likely to be the first smartphone powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It will be launched in two colours and will feature a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup, according to the images shared by the company.

Ahead of the upcoming Moto Edge X30 launch in China on December 9, Motorola shared images of the smartphone on its Weibo account. The smartphone is shown in Autumn Tung Shadow and Qiongtai Snow colours, which are the two Moto Edge X30 colour options, according to the company. Motorola recently teased a live image of the smartphone's screen and confirmed the upcoming smartphone will be launched with a 60-megapixel under-display front-facing camera.

On the back, Moto Edge X30 sports a triple camera setup, marked by a vertical layout of sensors. According to previous reports, Moto Edge X30 is set to launch with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone is tipped to be the first Android handset to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, ahead of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series.

According to previous reports, Moto Edge X30 could also feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could also be launched with Android 12 out-of-the-box, making it one of the first smartphones aside from the Pixel 6 series to launch with the latest Android operating system. It is tipped to feature up to 16GB of RAM with up to 512GB of storage. It could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 68W fast charging.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Moto Edge X30, Motorola, Moto Edge X30 Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
