Moto Edge X30 may be launched in India either in January end or early February, as per a report. The smartphone made its debut in China earlier this month and its USP is that it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It was previously reported that the Lenovo-owned company will launch two smartphones in India in the first quarter of 2022, and one of them could be Moto Edge X30. The handset comes with a 144Hz OLED display, and 68W fast charging support.

A report by 91Mobiles claims that the Moto Edge X30 will be launched in January or February. It will be one of the handful of smartphones that will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Realme GT 2 Pro and Xiaomi 12 series phones are two other phones that have been confirmed to come equipped with Qualcomm's latest flagship mobile platform. Since Moto Edge X30 was launched in China earlier this month, we know about its specifications.

Moto Edge X30 specifications

The Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box, with MYUI 3.0 on top. It sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) POLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The phone gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the Moto Edge X30 offers a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel OmniVision's OV50A40 primary sensor. There is also a 50-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Motorola phone has a 60-megapixel camera at the front. Moto Edge X30 connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There's a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower fast charging.

