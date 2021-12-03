Technology News
Motorola Edge S30 Spotted on US FCC Listing, AnTuTu Benchmark; Battery, Charging Specifications Tipped

Motorola Edge S30 is said to get a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 December 2021 18:37 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Motorola Edge S30 (pictured) is said to be similar to the Moto G200 in terms of design and specifications

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge S30 scored a respectable 858,852 points on AnTuTu
  • It is said to sport a 6.78-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Motorola Edge X30 is launching in China on December 9

Motorola Edge S30's launch seems imminent as the smartphone has been spotted with a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing. It shows the upcoming smartphone's battery capacity and fast charging capability. Separately, the Motorola Edge S30 was spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking website earlier this month and received a respectable score. Furthermore, Motorola has announced that it will launch the Motorola Edge X30 on December 9 in China but made no comments on the launch of the Motorola Edge S30.

The upcoming Motorola Edge S30 was recently seen with a US FCC listing, spotted by MySmartPrice. The FCC listing suggests that the Motorola smartphone will get a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support — corroborating a previous report. In addition, the listing also mentions 5G connectivity for the smartphone. The smartphone was listed with its internal designation XT2175-1 — also seen on AnTuTu benchmarking website.

Speaking of which, the Motorola Edge S30 visited the AnTuTu and scored a respectable 858,852 points. The AnTuTu benchmarking scores were shared on Weibo by Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group.

Some key specifications of the Motorola Edge S30 recently surfaced online. The Motorola smartphone is said to sport a 6.78-inch LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The Motorola Edge S30 is said to be 8.8mm and weigh around 202 grams. It — along with the Motorola Edge X30 — was also spotted with a TENAA listing but it only revealed the internal codes used by Motorola.

As mentioned earlier, Motorola announced that it would launch the Motorola Edge X30 — expected to be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the global markets — on December 9 at 7:30pm CST Asia (5:30pm IST) in China. The Chinese tech giant also confirmed that the Edge X30 will be the first smartphone by Motorola to feature the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Motorola flagship has also been teased to sport Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back panels and will be the first to run on MyUI 3.0 based on Android.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto, Motorola Edge S30, Motorola Edge S30 Specifications, AnTuTu
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
