Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge S30 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, Will Come With Snapdragon 888+

Motorola Edge S30 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, Will Come With Snapdragon 888+

Motorola Edge S30 will launch in China today alongside Moto Edge X30.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 December 2021 11:09 IST
Motorola Edge S30 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, Will Come With Snapdragon 888+

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Motorola Edge S30 (pictured) is speculated to be cosmetically and mechanically similar to the Moto G200

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge S30 got respectable single-core, multi-core tests scores
  • It is shown to have 8GB of RAM, run Android 11 out-of-the-box
  • Motorola Edge S30 said to get a 6.78-inch LCD display

Motorola Edge S30 has been scheduled to launch in China today and ahead of that, the smartphone has been spotted on a Geekbench listing. The listing suggests that the smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The upcoming Motorola smartphone was earlier spotted on an AnTuTu and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing which also suggested some key specifications. Motorola Edge S30 is speculated to have a similar design language and specifications as the recently launched Moto G200.

A Motorola smartphone with model number XT2175-2 was spotted on Geekbench. It is being speculated to be the upcoming Motorola Edge S30. The smartphone has received a respectable single-core and multi-core test scores of 1,117 and 3,198 points, respectively. Furthermore, Motorola Edge S30 is seen to be powered by a Snapdragon processor with up to 3.0GHz clocking speed, which is believed to be the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The listing also shows that the smartphone has 8GB of RAM and runs Android 11.

Earlier this week, Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, announced that Motorola Edge S30 will launch on December 9 along with the Motorola Edge X30. The latter is said to launch globally as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Jin also shared that Motorola Edge S30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC, and shared a screenshot of the AnTuTu benchmark scores for the smartphone where it received a respectable 858,852 points.

Motorola Edge S30 was also spotted in a US FCC listing earlier this month. It suggested that the smartphone will get a 4,700mAh battery which will support 33W fast charging. It is also said to come with 5G connectivity.

A notable tipster also shared some key specifications of Motorola Edge S30. It will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone is said to be cosmetically and mechanically similar to Moto G200 which was launched in Europe last month.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge S30, Motorola Edge S30 Specifications, Geekbench
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Tipped, May Come With Similar Price Tag as Galaxy S21

Related Stories

Motorola Edge S30 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, Will Come With Snapdragon 888+
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta Sets Up Office in Gurugram, to Skill 250,000 Creators
  2. Motorola Edge S30 Launch Confirmed for December 9
  3. Moto G31 Review: Still an All-Rounder?
  4. Redmi Smart TV X 4K Model With a Massive 75-Inch Display Unveiled
  5. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  6. Moto Edge X30 Official Renders Show Off Rear Design, Triple Camera Setup
  7. OnePlus 9 Series, Nord CE 5G Get Up to Rs. 13,000 Off in India: All Details
  8. Twitter Reveals Most Retweeted, Liked Tweets of 2021 in India
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Space Tourism: Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa Blasts Off to ISS
  2. Motorola Edge S30 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, Will Come With Snapdragon 888+
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Tipped, May Come With Similar Price Tag as Galaxy S21
  4. Apple Inches Closer to $3-Trillion Market Cap a Year After Breaching $2-Trillion Mark
  5. Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Wins Last-Minute Reprieve From App Store Changes While Fortnite Appeal Plays Out
  7. Twitter Reveals Most Retweeted, Liked Tweets of 2021 in India, Folded Hands Most Tweeted Emoji
  8. Instagram Aims to Launch Chronological Feed Option in 2022: Adam Mosseri
  9. Google Year in Search 2021: Indian Premier League, CoWIN Among Top Searches in India
  10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Behind Apple A15 Bionic, Beats Exynos 2100 in CPU Benchmark Tests: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com