Motorola Edge S30 has been scheduled to launch in China today and ahead of that, the smartphone has been spotted on a Geekbench listing. The listing suggests that the smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The upcoming Motorola smartphone was earlier spotted on an AnTuTu and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing which also suggested some key specifications. Motorola Edge S30 is speculated to have a similar design language and specifications as the recently launched Moto G200.

A Motorola smartphone with model number XT2175-2 was spotted on Geekbench. It is being speculated to be the upcoming Motorola Edge S30. The smartphone has received a respectable single-core and multi-core test scores of 1,117 and 3,198 points, respectively. Furthermore, Motorola Edge S30 is seen to be powered by a Snapdragon processor with up to 3.0GHz clocking speed, which is believed to be the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The listing also shows that the smartphone has 8GB of RAM and runs Android 11.

Earlier this week, Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, announced that Motorola Edge S30 will launch on December 9 along with the Motorola Edge X30. The latter is said to launch globally as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Jin also shared that Motorola Edge S30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC, and shared a screenshot of the AnTuTu benchmark scores for the smartphone where it received a respectable 858,852 points.

Motorola Edge S30 was also spotted in a US FCC listing earlier this month. It suggested that the smartphone will get a 4,700mAh battery which will support 33W fast charging. It is also said to come with 5G connectivity.

A notable tipster also shared some key specifications of Motorola Edge S30. It will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone is said to be cosmetically and mechanically similar to Moto G200 which was launched in Europe last month.