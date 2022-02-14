Technology News
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked Online

Moto Edge X30 was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 February 2022 18:12 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked Online

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Moto Edge X30 was launched in China in December last year

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Motorola Edge 30 Pro is said to carry triple rear cameras
  • The new smartphone will launch in India on February 24

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new Edge-series smartphone in India on February 24. The upcoming flagship handset, which is likely to be called Motorola Edge 30 Pro, is yet to be officially confirmed by the company. But ahead of it, the India price details of the handset have leaked online. It is speculated to come as rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30 that was unveiled in China last year. Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the retail box of rumoured Motorola Edge 30 Pro carry a price tag of Rs. 55,999. The selling price of the handset is expected to be lower than the price mentioned in the box. However, there is no official confirmation from Motorola about the Indian variant of Moto Edge X30 yet. The final model names of the phones are also not yet known. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

To recall, Moto Edge X30 was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models that are priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,400) and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,800).

Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications (expected)

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to feature similar specifications to Moto Edge X30. The handset is expected to feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ POLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone is likely to feature a triple rear camera unit that includes two 50-megapixel sensors and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Motorola Edge 30 Pro could carry a 60-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
