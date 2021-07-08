Technology News
Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing

Motorola Moto Edge 20 series is said to include the Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Lite, and the Moto Edge 20 Pro.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 July 2021 15:12 IST
Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing

Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro may weigh 190 grams

Highlights
  • Motorola Moto Edge 20 series may launch by July-end
  • The three phones in the series were previously referred to by codenames
  • Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro could be backed by a 4,230mAh battery

Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro has reportedly made its way to China's regulatory authority TENAA website that has listed some of its specifications. The Lenovo-owned brand is expected to launch the Moto Edge 20 series by the end of July as per recent leaks and it looks like key specifications of its top-of-the-line variant have been reportedly leaked. The phone is said to come with a 4,230mAh battery and three RAM and storage configurations.

Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro specifications (expected)

Known tipster Mukul Sharma has shared on Twitter what is claimed to be the TENAA listing of the Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro. The phone is said to run Android 11 out of the box and come with a 4,230mAh battery. There may be three RAM and storage configurations as the listing mentions 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM variants as well as 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. The Moto Edge 20 Pro is said to measure 163.3x76.1x7.9mm and weigh 190 grams.

The listing also mentions the phone will have four cameras, which could mean a triple rear camera setup and a single selfie shooter. As of now, there is no information from Motorola on the Moto Edge 20 Pro.

Last month, some other specifications of the Moto Edge 20 Pro were leaked, which mostly falls in line with this new leak. The phone is said to come with a 6.67-inch (2,400x1,080 pixels) full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. For storage, the earlier leak had suggested only 128GB and 256GB options. It also stated that the phone could sport a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, it may have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

For battery capacity, the previous leak hinted at a 4,500mAh battery which could be the case with the TENAA listing as well — that says 4,230mAh — as it typically mentions the rated battery capacity and not the exact number.

The Moto Edge 20 series is said to include three phones — Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Lite, and Moto Edge 20 Pro. These phones were previously referred to by their codenames Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Kyoto, and Motorola Edge PStar.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro Specifications, Motorola Moto Edge 20 series, Motorola, Lenovo

Further reading: Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro Specifications, Motorola Moto Edge 20 series, Motorola, Lenovo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing
