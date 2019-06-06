Motorola has a busy month ahead, as it prepares to launch a new premium smartphone in the Indian market. The company also seems to be getting ready to launch more models, in different markets. We last heard about a Moto E6 back in April, which was tipped to launch via US carriers and now, a new Geekbench listing points to a Moto E6 Plus in the works, which is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and running on Android 9 Pie.

Geekbench, a popular benchmarking app for smartphones, has listed a scorecard for a ‘motorola moto e(6) plus,' as reported by publication NashvilleChatter. The listing shows the single an multi-threaded performance of the upcoming phone, but more importantly, details some of its specifications such as the SoC, RAM and Android version.

It clearly states the presence of a ‘ARM MT6762V/WB' processor or more commonly known as the Helio P22 SoC. This is an entry-level chip that's found in phones such as the Redmi 6 and Realme C2. The phone under testing also appears to have 2GB of RAM, although there is a good chance that the Moto E6 Plus would have higher RAM variants once it actually launches. It's also seen running Android 9 Pie, which seems appropriate.

At the end of April, specifications of a Moto E6 leaked online hinting at the presence of a Snapdragon 430 SoC and a possible US launch via carriers. The Moto E6 Plus could also launch alongside it, although the presence of the MediaTek chip hints that this could arrive outside the US, such as India. We don't have any more details about this phone but we can expect the pricing to be well under Rs. 10,000, if Motorola wants this phone to be relevant here.

Meanwhile, the Motorola is gearing up to launch a new ‘premium device' on June 20 in India. Details are scarce at the moment but there is a strong possibility that it could be the Motorola One Vision, which was only recently launched in Brazil. Another possibility is the Moto Z4, which supports Moto Mods and packs in a 48-megapixel camera.