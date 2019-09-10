Technology News
Moto E6 Plus Set to Launch in India Soon, Will Be Available on Flipkart

Moto E6 Plus was announced at the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin a few days ago.

Updated: 10 September 2019 15:02 IST
Moto E6 Plus is expected to launch in India soon, at an affordable price point

Highlights
  • Motorola India has started teasing the India launch of Moto E6 Plus
  • The Moto E6 Plus will be available online on Flipkart in India
  • Moto E6 Plus will include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage

Moto E6 Plus, the Lenovo-owned Motorola's latest entry-level smartphone, is headed to India soon. The phone was announced a few days ago at the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin. The Moto E6 Plus carries a launch price tag of EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 11,000) and will compete in a crowded market segment in India against similar phones from Xiaomi, Realme, Honor, and other companies. Motorola India has started teasing the launch of Moto E6 Plus on its Twitter channel.

In its tweet, Motorola India has teased the launch of a new smartphone with 64GB of inbuilt storage at an 'unbeatable price'. Separately, Flipkart has also put up a teaser for the Moto E6 Plus on its mobile app. Flipkart's teaser carries the same hashtag along with key specifications of the Moto E6 Plus.

Moto E6 Plus Specifications

While neither of the companies has revealed an official India launch date for the Moto E6 Plus yet, the specifications are already confirmed from the global launch at IFA 2019. The company thanks to its tweet has also confirmed the Moto E6 Plus variant in India will 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage in India. The phone comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

 

Moto E6 Plus is powered by the MediaTek Hello P22 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The storage can be further expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Moto E6 Plus features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera.

It comes with a 3,000mAh battery and includes a water-repellent nano-coating. The battery inside the Moto E6 Plus is removable and the phone will be available with dual-SIM options in India.

As for the pricing, it's still a mystery but both Flipkart and Motorola India are teasing an 'unbeatable' price.

Moto E6 Plus Set to Launch in India Soon, Will Be Available on Flipkart
