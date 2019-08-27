Technology News
Moto E6 Plus Leaks Online in Hands-On Images, Key Details Tipped

Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show a notched display, Android 9 Pie software.

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 13:50 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Roland Quandt

Moto E6 Plus sports slimmer bezels and chin than the vanilla E6

Highlights
  • Motorola E6 Plus hands-on images leaked online
  • Shows off key design details of the smartphone
  • No official information on the release and availability

Live hands-on images of the Moto E6 Plus aka Motorola E6 Plus have leaked online, tipping the smartphone's design and some of its key specifications. It was just last month when Motorola had officially launched the Moto E6 in the US, and now it looks like the company is deciding to launch a plus variant of the same. Moving on, the leaked images show that the Motorola E6 Plus looks a lot different from the regular E6, but don't expect it to be a huge upgrade because of its ‘Plus' moniker, as it is still a part of the budget Moto E series.

According to a Twitter post by Roland Quandt, we now have a clear idea of the design of the Moto E6 Plus. First and foremost, there is a notched display up front that houses a single front-facing camera. The front looks to have slimmer bezels and chin than the regular Motorola E6. The rear is home to a pair of dual cameras and a capacitive fingerprint sensor for secure authentication with the Motorola batwing logo embossed inside. Additionally, the rear panel sports a glossy finish, which we think is made out of plastic considering this is a budget smartphone. Lastly, the images also show that the phone is running on Android 9.0 Pie software.

Other than these details, the leaks don't tell anything about the processor or RAM capacity inside the smartphone. But if a previous Geekbench listing is to be believed, then the Motorola E6 Plus is going to be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. Finally, there is no information available on the release date and availability details of the Moto E6 Plus.

Comments

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola E6 Plus, Motorola E6, Android, Android 9.0 Pie
