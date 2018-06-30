Moto E5 Plus India Launch Set for July, Moto E5 May Arrive at Later Date

After a couple of battery-related video teasers over the past week, Motorola India has now gone ahead and confirmed the upcoming launch of the Moto E5 Plus in the country next month. To recall, the Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer had refreshed its Moto G and Moto E series - namely, the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus; and Moto E5, Moto E5 Play, and Moto E5 Plus - in April. While a couple of phones in the new Moto G6 range have already made their way to India, the Moto E5 Plus is set to see an unveiling next. Gadgets 360 has learnt that only the Moto E5 Plus will be coming to India in July, and the Moto E5 might arrive at a later date. As for the Moto E5 Play, the variant is currently restricted to the US market. In a one-minute video posted on Motorola India's official Twitter handle, the company emphasises the large batteries of the Moto E series, with the Moto E5 Plus sporting a large 5000mAh battery.

Moto E5 Plus price

The Moto E5 Plus was launched at a price of EUR 169 or around Rs. 13,500. With specifications placing it in the budget segment, Motorola might price the variant in India at a price point below the Rs. 10,000 mark. If that indeed becomes the case, the smartphone will compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 5, Oppo Realme 1, and even the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

Moto E5 Plus specifications

The Moto E5 Plus runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Max Vision IPS LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Moto E5 Plus bears a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0, LED, PDAF, and laser autofocus. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and selfie light. There is a 5000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 15W TurboPower charging that claims to offer 6 hours of usage in 15 minutes of charging.