Motorola Moto E40 is gearing up for a launch as it has had more of its key specifications surface online. The smartphone has now been alleged to come with a 90Hz refresh rate display, an octa-core processor, and a triple rear camera setup. Earlier this month, the Motorola Moto E40 was spotted on Geekbench that suggests it will come with an octa-core Unisoc SOC, 4GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The specifications of the smartphone have not yet been confirmed by Motorola.

Notable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared an image that shows the upcoming Motorola Moto E40 will get a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, the Moto E40 is also said to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an unnamed octa-core processor. No other specifications have been mentioned in the tweet.

An earlier report mentions that the Moto E40 was spotted on Geekbench earlier this month. The listing on the benchmarking website suggests that the smartphone runs on Android 11 and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc processor. It also shows that the Moto E40 will get at least 4GB of RAM. The report further states that the smartphone is said to come with 64GB of onboard storage and pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

In other Motorola-related news, the Lenovo-owned brand may reportedly launch two new products during Flipkart's Big Billion Day Sale 2021. The new products may be a tablet — Moto Tab 8 — and a TV. A launch event for Motorola is scheduled for October 1 — as mentioned on the dedicated microsite by Flipkart — but it doesn't specify which devices will be unveiled. Not much is known about the TV but the Moto Tab 8 is speculated to be a rebranded Lenovo Tab M8.