Motorola Moto E40 was launched in India on Tuesday, October 12 as the latest E-series model from the brand owned by Lenovo. The new Motorola phone comes with a 90Hz display and features triple rear cameras. The Moto E40 has an IP52-certified water repellent design. It comes in two distinct colours and offers 64GB of onboard storage. Other key highlights of the Moto E40 include an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC, up to 1TB expandable storage, and a near-stock Android experience. The Moto E40 will compete against the likes of the Realme C21Y, Samsung Galaxy M12, and the Infinix Hot 11.

Motorola Moto E40 price in India, availability

Motorola Moto E40 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,499 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Carbon Gray and Pink Clay colours and will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting 12am on October 17.

The Moto E40 was launched in Europe last week, with a price tag of EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the same 4GB + 64GB configuration.

Motorola Moto E40 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Moto E40 runs on Android 11 and features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has a Unisoc T700 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The rear cameras support features including Portrait mode, Panorama, Face Beauty, HDR Night Vision, Macro Vision, and a Pro Mode.

For selfies and group chats, the Moto E40 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens on top.

The Motorola Moto E40 has 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion up to 1TB through a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Moto E40 that supports standard 10W charging. Besides, the phone measures 165.1x75.6x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.