Moto E40 Official-Looking Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Rear-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

Moto E40 is said to be powered by a Unisoc T700 SoC.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 4 October 2021 11:01 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Moto E40's renders show the display with thick bezels on three sides and a thick chin

Highlights
  • Moto E40 is said to get a 48-megapixel primary rear camera
  • It is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery
  • Moto E40's back panel is shown with a curved stripes pattern

Motorola Moto E40's launch seems imminent as its official-looking renders have surfaced online. The images show a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has surfaced online multiple times now, hinting at the possible specifications. Moto E40 is said to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, a Unisoc T700 SoC with 4GB of RAM under the hood, and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

The official-looking renders of Moto E40 were tweeted by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). The renders show a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash housed in a rectangular module with the words '48-megapixel' and 'Quad Pixel' etched on the housing. The renders show a Motorola logo etched onto the fingerprint scanner and the back panel is shown to have a curved stripes pattern.

As mentioned, the display of Moto E40 is bordered by thick bezels on three sides, a thicker chin, and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The renders show that the smartphone will get a power button, a volume rocker, and a voice assistant button on the right spine. There seems to be a cutout on the left side of Moto E40 that presumably houses the SIM tray.

Moto E40 specifications (expected)

Last month, several tipsters shared specifications of the upcoming Moto E40. The tweet by tipster Sudhandshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) mention that the Motorola smartphone will get a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may be powered by a Unisoc T700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is said to run Android 11 (Go edition) and feature a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Ambhore further mentions that the smartphone will get a rear mounted fingerprint scanner, IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, dual SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, a voice assistant button, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and FM radio. The smartphone has been tipped to measure 165.08x75.64x9.14mm and weigh 198 grams.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
