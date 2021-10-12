Technology News
Moto E40 Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 October 2021 07:30 IST
Moto E40 Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @motorolaindia

Moto E40 will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

  • Moto E40 is teased to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Moto E40 will come in two colour options
  • Moto E40 will feature a triple rear camera setup

Motorola Moto E40 will launch in India today, October 12, at 12pm (noon). The new Motorola phone is teased to sport a 90Hz display and an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. Moto E40 was unveiled in Europe last week and it is now debuting in the Indian market. The features of the new handset include triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto E40 launch details, availability

As mentioned, the Motorola Moto E40 will be launching in India today at 12pm IST (noon). The new handset will be available to purchase via Flipkart.

Moto E40 price in India (expected)

Moto E40 was globally launched on October 8 with a price tag of EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,900). We can expect the India variant of Moto E40 to be priced at around the same point.

The handset was launched in Charcoal Gray and Clay Pink colour options in the global market. However, a microsite on Flipkart revealed that the Indian variant will come in Carbon Gray and Pink Clay colour options.

Moto E40 specifications (expected)

The dual-sim (nano) Moto E40 smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display will have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The handset runs on Android 11 and will be powered by a Unisoc T700 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be 64GB. Users can expand the storage to 1TB using a microSD card.

The new Moto E40 has a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor that packs Quad Pixel technology for improved night photography. The rear camera setup also includes a depth camera and a dedicated macro vision sensor. The handset will feature a Google Assistant button as well as sport a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock feature.

Like the global variant, the Moto E40 Indian edition will also pack a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. Motorola offers a IP52-rated dust- and water-repellent build for Moto E40.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
