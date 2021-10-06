Technology News
Moto E40 India Launch Teased, Price, Specifications Surface Online via Retailer Site

Motorola shared a teaser to announce the launch of Moto E40 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 October 2021 18:56 IST
Moto E40 India Launch Teased, Price, Specifications Surface Online via Retailer Site

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @motorolaindia ·

Motorola has posted the Moto E40 teaser with the tagline “The Perfect Entertainer”

Highlights
  • Moto E40 is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery
  • Moto E40 is listed in Grey and Pink colour options
  • Moto E40 is tipped to feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Moto E40, the latest smartphone from Motorola, is gearing up for launch in India. The smartphone maker has shared a teaser on social media to offer clear hints about the launch of Moto E40 in the country. The company has posted the teaser with the tagline “The Perfect Entertainer.” However, Motorola has not revealed the exact launch date and the key specifications of the Moto E40 smartphone. However, the pricing and some features of Moto E40 have surfaced online via a Romanian listing.

Motorola took to Twitter to announce the launch of Moto E40 in India. The company, however, didn't mention exact launch dates.

Moto E40 specifications (expected)

Separately, Moto E40 got listed on a Romanian e-commerce website, as spotted by tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt). The handset is listed on eMag with a price tag of RON 779 (roughly Rs. 13,600). Moto E40 smartphone is available for purchase in two colour options — Grey and Pink, as per the listing.

The listing shows that the dual-sim Moto E40 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 1,600x720 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole-punch design to house the selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset is listed to have a Unisoc T700 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Moto E40 will run on Android 11 (Go edition).

According to the eMag listing, the handset will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Moto E40 is seen sporting an 8-megapixel camera.

Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, fingerprint proximity sensor, and light sensor. The listing further shows that Moto E40 has a 3.5mm USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery and is listed to measure 75.64x168.08x9.14mm and weigh 198 grams.

Further reading: Moto E40, Moto E40 Specifications, Motorola, Moto E40 Price
Nithya P Nair
