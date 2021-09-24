Technology News
loading

Moto G Pure, Moto E40 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped

Moto E40 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 September 2021 15:52 IST
Moto G Pure, Moto E40 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @NilsAhrDE

Moto E40 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Moto E40 may feature a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate
  • Moto E40 is expected to carry a 4,000mAh battery
  • Motorola Moto G Pure is said to have a dual rear camera setup

Motorola Moto G Pure and Moto E40 are reportedly inching towards their launch as some photos of the smartphones have surfaced online. New leaks also suggest the designs of the two smartphones and offer a glimpse at the specifications. Moto E40 is tipped to come with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature an octa-core Unisoc SOC, 4GB RAM, triple rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. At the same time, the leaked images of Moto G Pure suggest a waterdrop-style notch display and a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone is said to come with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Moto E40 specifications (expected)

Several tipsters took to Twitter to share the renders and specifications of the upcoming Motorola phones. According to Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), Moto E40 may come with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 1,600x720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, Unisoc T700 SoC, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. The handset is said to run on Android 11 (Go edition) and feature a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Ambhore also claimed that there will be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, dual SIM support, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Google Assistant button, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and FM radio as well. The phone is tipped to measure 165.08x75.64x9.14 mm and weigh 198 grams.

Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) tweeted that Moto E40 will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display, run Android 11, and sport a Unisoc T700 processor. The phone is said to have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Moto E40 is tipped by Ahrensmeier to feature an 8-megapixel selfie snapper and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

As per Ahrensmeier, Motorola Moto E40 may cost between EUR 160 (roughly Rs. 13,800) and EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 14,700)

Moto G Pure specifications (expected)

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) tweeted a poster of Moto G Pure, which showed an AI-powered dual rear camera module and a waterdrop-style notch display. It can be speculated that Motorola's batwing logo on the back may double as a fingerprint scanner. According to the leaked image, the volume rocker and power key are placed on the right spine.

Past leaks suggested that Moto G Pure may come equipped with the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The dual rear camera setup is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it is tipped to have a 5-megapixel sensor. Battery capacity is expected to be 4,000mAh with 10W charging support.

Moto G Pure is expected to cost between $300 (roughly Rs. 22,100) and $350 (roughly Rs. 25,800). It is said to come in Electric Graphite and Lagoon Green colour options.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto E40, Moto G Pure, Moto G Pure launch, Moto E40 launch, Moto E40 price, Moto G Pure price, Moto G Pure Specifications, Moto E40 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Calls India Watchdog 'Habitual Offender' in Court Tussle Over Probe Leak
Huawei 2021 Smartphone Revenue to Drop by at Least $30 Billion–$40 Billion: Rotating Chairman Eric Xu

Related Stories

Moto G Pure, Moto E40 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 4
  2. Dogecoin Knock-Off Nano Dogecoin Gains 5,000 Percent in 24 Hours
  3. Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Smartphones Launched in India: All Details
  4. Oppo F19s Set to Launch in India on September 27
  5. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  7. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
  8. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G to Launch in India on September 29: All Details
  9. China, Russia are some of the countries that banned cryptocurrency
  10. Redmi 9 Activ Launched in India, Sale Starting Tomorrow
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Appointed Officers in Compliance With New IT Rules, Centre Tells Delhi High Court
  2. Moto G Pure, Moto E40 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
  3. Huawei 2021 Smartphone Revenue to Drop by at Least $30 Billion–$40 Billion: Rotating Chairman Eric Xu
  4. Google Calls India Watchdog 'Habitual Offender' in Court Tussle Over Probe Leak
  5. Elon Musk Says 'Super Important for Doge Fees to Drop' in Response to AMC Accepting Dogecoin
  6. Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J 85-Inch 8K LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 12,99,990
  7. Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro With ANC Feature to Launch on September 27 Alongside Civi Smartphone
  8. Redmi 9 Activ With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch With Dolby Audio Launched in India at Rs. 14,999
  10. Snoop Dogg Reveals He Is an NFT Whale With Collectibles Worth Over $17 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com