Motorola Moto G Pure and Moto E40 are reportedly inching towards their launch as some photos of the smartphones have surfaced online. New leaks also suggest the designs of the two smartphones and offer a glimpse at the specifications. Moto E40 is tipped to come with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature an octa-core Unisoc SOC, 4GB RAM, triple rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. At the same time, the leaked images of Moto G Pure suggest a waterdrop-style notch display and a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone is said to come with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Moto E40 specifications (expected)

Several tipsters took to Twitter to share the renders and specifications of the upcoming Motorola phones. According to Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), Moto E40 may come with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 1,600x720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, Unisoc T700 SoC, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. The handset is said to run on Android 11 (Go edition) and feature a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Ambhore also claimed that there will be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, dual SIM support, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Google Assistant button, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and FM radio as well. The phone is tipped to measure 165.08x75.64x9.14 mm and weigh 198 grams.

Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) tweeted that Moto E40 will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display, run Android 11, and sport a Unisoc T700 processor. The phone is said to have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Moto E40 is tipped by Ahrensmeier to feature an 8-megapixel selfie snapper and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

As per Ahrensmeier, Motorola Moto E40 may cost between EUR 160 (roughly Rs. 13,800) and EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 14,700)

Moto G Pure specifications (expected)

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) tweeted a poster of Moto G Pure, which showed an AI-powered dual rear camera module and a waterdrop-style notch display. It can be speculated that Motorola's batwing logo on the back may double as a fingerprint scanner. According to the leaked image, the volume rocker and power key are placed on the right spine.

Past leaks suggested that Moto G Pure may come equipped with the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The dual rear camera setup is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it is tipped to have a 5-megapixel sensor. Battery capacity is expected to be 4,000mAh with 10W charging support.

Moto G Pure is expected to cost between $300 (roughly Rs. 22,100) and $350 (roughly Rs. 25,800). It is said to come in Electric Graphite and Lagoon Green colour options.