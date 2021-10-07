Technology News
Motorola Moto E30 Leaked Renders Suggest Its Specifications Will Include 48-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup

Motorola Moto E30 may be in the works alongside the upcoming Moto E40.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 October 2021 14:01 IST
Motorola Moto E30 Leaked Renders Suggest Its Specifications Will Include 48-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Roland Quandt

Moto E30 may come with some notable upgrades over Moto E20

Highlights
  • Motorola Moto E30 renders have appeared on Twitter
  • The Motorola phone seems to have triple rear cameras
  • Motorola Moto E30 specifications were earlier suggested by Geekbench

Motorola Moto E30 renders have surfaced online to suggest some specifications of the upcoming Moto E-series phone. The renders indicate that the new Motorola phone will feature a hole-punch display design and include triple rear cameras. The Motorola Moto E30 also appears to have a fingerprint sensor at the back. Similar to other budget phones, the Moto E30 seems to have a thick chin and include a 3.5mm headphone jack. Details about the launch of the Motorola Moto E30 are yet to be announced.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de has shared the renders on Twitter that are purportedly of the Motorola Moto E30. The renders suggest the design of the unannounced smartphone as well as indicate some of its specifications.

 

In terms of design, the Moto E30 appears to have some upgrades over the Moto E20 that was launched last month. The upcoming phone is seen with a hole-punch display design over the waterdrop-style notch available on the previous model. It also appears to have triple rear cameras over the two cameras available on the Moto E20.

Motorola Moto E30 specifications (expected)

The renders shared by Quandt also suggest some of the Motorola Moto E30 specifications. The phone appears to have a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. Details about the other two sensors are yet to be revealed, though expecting the phone to be positioned in the entry-level segment, the remaining sensors could be of 2-megapixel resolution and for depth sensing and macro shots. The Moto E30 is also seen with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor — placed under the company's batwing logo.

Motorola appears to have provided a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top of the Moto E30 and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Last month, the Motorola Moto E30 appeared on benchmarking site Geekbench that suggested at least 2GB of RAM and an octa-core Unisoc SoC on the phone. The Geekbench listing also mentioned Android 11 on the Moto E30, though it may be Android 11 (Go edition). Tipster Evan Blass had earlier this year claimed that the Moto E30 is in the works with the codename ‘Cyprus'.

Alongside the Moto E30, Motorola seems to be working on the Moto E40 as its new Moto E-series model. The Moto E40 has been teased to launch in India soon. It may come with a 90Hz display and feature triple rear cameras.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Moto E30

Moto E30

Processor octa-core
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Jagmeet Singh
