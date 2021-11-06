Moto E30 has been launched as the latest budget phone from Motorola. The new handset is quite similar to the Moto E40 that the Lenovo-owned company launched in markets including India and Europe last month. This means that you are getting a hole-punch display design, triple rear cameras, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. However, on the distinction front, Moto E30 is based on Google's streamlined Android Go platform, whereas Moto E40 offers a full-fledged Android experience.

Moto E30 price, availability

Moto E30 price has been set at COP 529,900 (roughly Rs. 10,200) for the lone 2GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone is available for purchase in some South American regions including Colombia and Slovakia in Blue and Urban Grey colour options.

Details about the global availability of Moto E30 are yet to be revealed.

Last month, Moto E40 was launched at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. It was introduced in Europe at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,800).

Moto E30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E30 runs on Android 11 (Go edition). It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC, along with 2GB of RAM. For photos and videos, Moto E30 has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

In terms of selfies and video chats, Moto E30 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

Moto E30 has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Motorola has provided an IP52-certified build with Moto E3 for dust- and water-resistance. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It is also claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. Moto E30 measures 165.1x75.6x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.