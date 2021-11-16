Motorola is reported to launch two flagship handsets in December. One of them is said to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 flagship processor and the other is reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The latter was announced earlier this year and is an overclocked variant of the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, has already confirmed the arrival of Motorola Edge X earlier this month. This model is said to be a gaming-oriented smartphone.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to leak that Motorola will announce two flagships in November. While one is likely to be Motorola Edge X, the name of the other smartphone is not known. The tipster claims that one will be powered by the rumoured Snapdragon Gen 8 flagship processor and the other will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. It is likely that Motorola Edge X may be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon Gen 8 flagship processor. It was earlier rumoured to be called Snapdragon 898 but reports now claim that it could be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The tipster also claims that the flagship launching with the Snapdragon 888+ SoC may be priced lower than the traditional flagship range, making it a compelling offering. The name of this flagship is not leaked, but if we were to speculate, it could also be a part of the Motorola Edge series. The latest Edge series comprises Motorola Edge S Pro and Motorola Edge Lite.

Apart from Motorola Edge X, renders and specifications of another flagship handset — Motorola Edge 30 Ultra — have also leaked recently, hinting at its imminent launch. The phone is tipped to feature a hole-punch display and triple rear cameras. Reports suggest that Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge X are the same handsets, and the phone, whatever it may be called, is likely to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The triple camera setup is likely to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor. The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.