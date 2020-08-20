Technology News
loading

Motorola Launching New Phone in India on August 24, Flipkart Availability Teased

The upcoming Motorola phone is teased to offer good ‘performance and camera’.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 August 2020 17:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Launching New Phone in India on August 24, Flipkart Availability Teased

Flipkart is running a survey hinting at large battery and Snapdragon processor

Highlights
  • Motorola’s upcoming phone is teased to have a rear fingerprint sensor
  • Flipkart listing hints at large display and battery on the device
  • Motorola hasn’t revealed the name of the phone as of yet

Motorola is teasing the arrival of a new phone in the India market. The company took to Twitter to tease the launch of a new phone in the country and has also published a teaser on Flipkart hinting at its availability. While the company hasn't revealed a launch date, Flipkart says that the new smartphone will arrive on August 24. Motorola hasn't unveiled the name of the phone as of yet. However, we won't have to wait too long to know all of the official details.

Motorola teased the launch of a new phone via Twitter. It shared a video that highlights the camera and performance prowess of the new upcoming phone. The teaser hints at a rear fingerprint sensor with a Motorola logo embossed inside, physical buttons for volume and power positioned on the sides. It also offers a glimpse of USB Type-C port and speaker grille positioned at the bottom. The name of the device has not been revealed in this latest video teaser, but availability has been confirmed on Flipkart.

Flipkart is also teasing the arrival of a new Motorola phone on its app, reconfirming availability of the device on the e-commerce platform. The teaser also reveals that the phone will launch on August 24, something that the Motorola tweet didn't reveal. The phone's outline suggests slim edges, with physical buttons on the right side. Flipkart calls it a ‘BIG' surprise, hinting at a large display size. There's also a survey about the mystery phone, and through this, Flipkart teases the inclusion of a large battery and display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and multiple cameras at the back of the device.

While Motorola or Flipkart offer no clarity on what this smartphone will be called, the Moto E7 Plus has been spotted in several recent leaks and Motorola could well just launch this device next week. Of course, this is pure speculation from our end and all official details will only be known on Monday. The Moto E7 Plus was recently leaked with a Snapdragon 450 SoC and a 48-megapixel dual camera setup.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
BlackBerry 5G Phone With Physical Keyboard Set to Debut in 2021

Related Stories

Motorola Launching New Phone in India on August 24, Flipkart Availability Teased
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Xiaomi Phones Will Be Able to Remove Banned Chinese Apps
  2. Oppo F17 Pro Teased to Launch in India With a 7.48mm Thin Design
  3. Flipkart Launches Nokia Media Streamer Priced at Rs. 3,499
  4. Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Other Google Services Restored for Everyone
  5. Redmi 9 India Launch Set for August 27, Likely to Be a Tweaked Redmi 9C
  6. The Best Movies on Disney+ Hotstar
  7. MIUI 12 Update Now Rolling Out in Phases for Mi 10 Users in India
  8. Realme X7 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of September 1 Launch
  9. Gionee Max to Mark the Return of Gionee to Indian Market
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 730 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Competitor Firework Wants to Make It Easier for Creators to Monetise Content
  2. Google Pixel 5 5G, Pixel 4a 5G Tipped To Launch on September 30
  3. Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Motorola Launching New Phone in India on August 24, Flipkart Availability Teased
  5. Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, Other Google Services Restored for Everyone
  6. BlackBerry 5G Phone With Physical Keyboard Set to Debut in 2021
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 Tipped to Come With 6.67-Inch AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 730 SoC
  8. Delhi Metro, Autope Launch Smart Card With Auto-Top Facility
  9. Airbnb Files for IPO as Short-Term Rental Market Rebounds
  10. Instagram Rolls Out Suggested Posts, Allows Users to Scroll Endlessly
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com