Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India: Here’s What to Expect

Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), and Moto G Play (2021) were launched in the US in January, and two smartphones from these could be launched in the Indian market.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 April 2021 17:53 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Motorola India

Moto G60 has also leaked recently, and it is rumoured to launch in India as Moto G40 Fusion

  • Motorola is teasing arrival of two phones in G series
  • The company has not announced a launch date yet
  • Motorola may be launching phones launched in US in January

Motorola is teasing the arrival of two new G-series phones in India. The company has not mentioned the names of the handsets, but it confirmed that two phones are in the offing. These could be the Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), or Moto G Play (2021) — all of which launched in the US in January. It could also be one or both of the rumoured Moto G60 or the Moto G40 Fusion handsets, which haven't made their debut yet.

The company tweeted from the official Motorola India account posting a video teaser showing the silhouette of two phones launching in the G series. The tweet reads, “The coveted path to glory is the one filled with most memories. #GetSetG to treasure them with our two most awaited launches. Stay tuned to know more.” Apart from which series these phones belong to, Motorola has not revealed anything else. We expect the company to announce an official launch date soon though, along with the possible names of the phones.

In January, launched three phones in the US market, the Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), and Moto G Play (2021). The most premium from the lot is the Moto G Stylus (2021) that has a quad camera setup at the back and is powered by the Snapdragon 678 SoC. Moto G Power (2021), on the other hand, comes in second with three rear cameras at the back and a Snapdragon 662 SoC. Moto G Play (2021) is the most affordable of the three with a dual rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 460 SoC.

Although one of these phones seems likely, it could also be the rumoured Moto G60. Previous leaks suggest a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone may pack up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage options. The triple rear cameras could feature a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Up front, the phone may have a 32-megapixel sensor and the Moto G60 may pack a 6,000mAh battery.

The phone is reported to be called Moto G60 in Europe whereas markets like India and Brazil are expected to get it as a rebranded Moto G40 Fusion model with slightly tweaked specifications.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto G60, Moto G40, Moto G Stylus 2021, Moto G Power 2021, Moto G Play 2021
Tasneem Akolawala
