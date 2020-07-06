Technology News
Moto G 5G Plus Specifications Spotted on Geekbench, US FCC, and TUV Rheinland Sites

Moto G 5G Plus will likely launch with the vanilla Moto G 5G - earlier rumoured to be called Motorola Edge Lite.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 6 July 2020 16:58 IST
Moto G 5G Plus has surfaced on Geekbench

Highlights
  • Moto G 5G Plus reportedly carries model number XT2075-3
  • Its battery with model number LZ50 reportedly appeared on TUV Rheinland
  • Moto G 5G Plus, Moto G 5G development is yet to be confirmed

Moto G 5G Plus has reportedly surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and TUV Rheinland certification sites, therefore hinting at some of the phone's limited specifications. The rumoured Motorola phone is tipped to pack an unnamed octa-core Snapdragon SoC, 4GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The Lenovo-owned Motorola phone reportedly carries the model number XT2075-3, that a report recently claimed belongs to Moto G 5G Plus. Rumours suggest that the Moto G 5G Plus has a vanilla Moto G 5G sibling, that was earlier speculated to be called Motorola Edge Lite. In the meanwhile, it has been spotted on benchmark site Geekbench.

The development was shared by the online news portal Dealntech. According to the report citing a US FCC listing, the Moto G 5G Plus will come with dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC support and 5G connectivity. The smartphone is also said to include Galileo, GLONASS, and GPS. Its battery reportedly carries the model number LZ50, which is purportedly listed in the TUV Rheinland certification database as a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the phone has also surfaced on benchmark site Geekbench. According to the listing, which was first spotted by the site Nashville Chatter Class, the Moto G 5G Plus runs Android 10, and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm SoC that has a base frequency of 1.8GHz. It is also listed with 4GB of RAM.

Additionally, a tipster last month had claimed that a Motorola phone with model number XT2075-3 (now believed to be Moto G 5G Plus) would cost EUR 398 (roughly Rs. 33,600) for its 6GB + 128GB storage option.

Another notable tipster Evan Blass has indicated that the Lenovo-owned Motorola may launch the Motorola Edge Lite as Moto G 5G. He had also suggested the development of Moto G 5G Plus. It was added that that Motorola could still launch Motorola Edge Lite for Verizon in the US with model number XT2075-1.

Motorola is yet to confirm the development of the Moto G 5G and Moto G 5G Plus phones, therefore, it is advised taking the information with a pinch of salt. Motorola is likely hosting an event on July 7 where the launch of Motorola One Fusion is expected.

Moto G 5G specifications (expected)

According to Blass, the dual-SIM (Nano) vanilla Moto G 5G will carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It will reportedly run on Android 10 out-of-the-box and feature Full HD+ resolution display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone's quad rear camera is rumoured to include a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Connectivity options on the Moto G 5G are said to include Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi, 5G connectivity, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the phone will measure 167.98x73.97x9.59mm and weigh 207 grams, the tipster added.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Lenovo, Motorola Edge Lite, Motorola Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Plus, Moto G 5G
Following TikTok Ban, Instagram Said to Be Testing Reels Feature in India

