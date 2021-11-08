Motorola Edge X Launch Confirmed by Company Executive

Motorola is gearing up to launch another smartphone in the Edge series called the Motorola Edge X. The upcoming smartphone was teased by a Lenovo executive who did not reveal much about it. The tech giant launched the Motorola Edge S Pro and Motorola Edge Lite in China in August that were rebranded versions of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20, respectively. It is speculated that the Motorola Edge X will be a flagship smartphone in the Edge lineup.

As per a post on Weibo by Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, Motorola is planning to launch a new smartphone — Motorola Edge X. The post doesn't divulge much information about the smartphone but, as mentioned above, it is speculated to be a new flagship smartphone. The smartphone is also said to be a gaming-oriented smartphone. Jin shared a teaser of the upcoming smartphone with the tagline — "Moto Edge X is infinitely powerful and full of expectations."

Motorola Edge S Pro specifications

Motorola's current flagship sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) flexible OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Motorola Edge S Pro has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Up front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone packs a 4,520mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.

Motorola Edge Lite specifications

The Motorola Edge Lite sports the same 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) flexible OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets a Snapdragon 778G SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies it has a 32-megapixel shooter. The phone packs a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.