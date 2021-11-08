Technology News
Motorola Edge X Launch Confirmed by Company Executive

Motorola Edge X will join the Edge series that comprises Motorola Edge S Pro, Motorola Edge Lite.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 November 2021 11:36 IST
Motorola Edge X Launch Confirmed by Company Executive

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Chin Jin

Motorola Edge X is expected to be new flagship smartphone for the Chinese tech giant

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge X is said to be a gaming-oriented smartphone
  • Not much information is available about it as of now
  • Motorola Edge S Pro, Edge Lite were launched in August

Motorola is gearing up to launch another smartphone in the Edge series called the Motorola Edge X. The upcoming smartphone was teased by a Lenovo executive who did not reveal much about it. The tech giant launched the Motorola Edge S Pro and Motorola Edge Lite in China in August that were rebranded versions of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20, respectively. It is speculated that the Motorola Edge X will be a flagship smartphone in the Edge lineup.

As per a post on Weibo by Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, Motorola is planning to launch a new smartphone — Motorola Edge X. The post doesn't divulge much information about the smartphone but, as mentioned above, it is speculated to be a new flagship smartphone. The smartphone is also said to be a gaming-oriented smartphone. Jin shared a teaser of the upcoming smartphone with the tagline — "Moto Edge X is infinitely powerful and full of expectations."

Motorola launched the Motorola Edge S Pro and Motorola Edge Lite in China in August. Both smartphones are rebranded versions of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20, respectively.

Motorola Edge S Pro specifications

Motorola's current flagship sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) flexible OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Motorola Edge S Pro has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Up front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone packs a 4,520mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.

Motorola Edge Lite specifications

The Motorola Edge Lite sports the same 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) flexible OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets a Snapdragon 778G SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies it has a 32-megapixel shooter. The phone packs a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Edge Lite

Motorola Edge Lite

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4020mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Moto, Motorola, Motorola Edge X, Motorola Edge S Pro, Motorola Edge Lite
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Oppo A16K With MediaTek Helio G35 Chipset, 4,230mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

