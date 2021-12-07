Motorola Edge S30's launch date has been confirmed. The flagship smartphone from Motorola has been scheduled to release on December 9, alongside the Motorola Edge X30. The upcoming flagship smartphone has also been teased to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. Last week, the Motorola Edge S30 was spotted with a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing that suggested its battery capacity and the charging specification. The forthcoming Motorola smartphone has also been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking website and received a respectable score.

Through a post on Weibo, Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, announced that Motorola will launch the Motorola Edge S30 on December 9. The smartphone will launch alongside the Motorola Edge X30 that is said to launch as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the global markets.

Chen Jin also mentioned in the post that the Motorola Edge S30 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC — corroborating a previous report — under the hood. Chen Jin also shared a screenshot of the AnTuTu benchmarking scores for the smartphone and it received a respectable 858,852 points. However, further specifications of the smartphone were not mentioned in the Weibo post. Through a separate post on Weibo earlier this month, Motorola Edge X30 was confirmed to be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Earlier this month, the Motorola Edge S30 was spotted in a US FCC listing. It suggested that the upcoming Motorola smartphone will get a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Additionally, it also mentioned that the smartphone will get 5G connectivity.

Some key specifications of the Motorola Edge S30 were shared by a notable tipster earlier this month. The phone is said to feature a 6.78-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to have a similar design and specifications to the Moto G200 that was launched recently.