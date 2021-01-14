Technology News
Motorola Edge S Tipped to Feature a New Snapdragon 800 Series Chipset, Poster Teased

As per a tipster, Motorola Edge S will launch with a ‘new 8-series flagship chip.’

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 14 January 2021 11:22 IST
Motorola Edge S Tipped to Feature a New Snapdragon 800 Series Chipset, Poster Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Motorola

Motorola Edge S will likely be the first smartphone to feature a new Snapdragon 800 series chipset

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge S will feature a ‘Snapdragon 8XX’ chipset
  • It will be the first phone to have the mystery chipset, as per a tipster
  • Motorola teased the upcoming Motorola Edge S through a poster

Motorola Edge S could be the first smartphone to feature a new Snapdragon 800 series chipset, as per a tipster. A Motorola executive had teased a new Edge S device earlier this week, saying that the new flagship will feature a ‘Snapdragon 8XX' chipset. A tipster has now claimed that this will be a new chipset, and Motorola Edge S will likely be the first smartphone to have it. In addition to that, Motorola teased the upcoming Motorola Edge S through a poster.

As per tipster Digital Chat Station, Qualcomm will launch a ‘new 8-series flagship chip', and Motorola Edge S will be the smartphone to feature it. The tipster did not reveal any more information about the chipset or the phone.

Motorola teased the upcoming Motorola Edge S through a photo shared on Weibo. The focus of the image is the chipset, indicating that the Motorola smartphone will indeed be backed by a powerful chipset. It is likely that the Lenovo-owned company will share more information about the Motorola Edge S soon.

A report by GSMArena suggests that the chipset in question could be the leaked Snapdragon chip that was codenamed ‘Shima.' Supposedly, this is built on Samsung's 5nm process and powered by a Cortex A78 main core that is clocked at 2.70GHz.

It is possible that Motorola Edge S is the device codenamed ‘Nio.' Details about this smartphone were subject to several leaks towards the end of last year. Nio is tipped to come with up to 12GB RAM and offer dual selfie cameras. The default peak refresh rate of the smartphone could reportedly be 105Hz. An image of Nio was also leaked by a tipster, where it is visible with thick bezels around and a thick chin. Once more details about Motorola Edge S emerge, we will know whether it is indeed the phone codenamed Nio; right now it is just speculation.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
