Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 SoC Goes Up for Reservations Ahead of Launch

Motorola Edge S is expected to have a 105Hz refresh rate.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 22 January 2021 18:18 IST
Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 SoC Goes Up for Reservations Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Voice/ Nils Ahrensmeier

Motorola Edge S is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge S is up for pre-orders on a popular Chinese e-retailer site
  • It will be launched on January 26 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST)
  • Motorola Edge S will likely have a 64-megapixel primary sensor

Motorola Edge S is now up for reservations in China. The development comes ahead of the launch of the new Motorola smartphone, scheduled for January 26. Motorola Edge S will be backed by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch display with 105Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is possible that Motorola Edge S is the same smartphone that was internally referred to as ‘Nio.'

The upcoming Motorola smartphone has been listed on JD.com for pre-orders with a placeholder price tag. Shipping is expected to start when Motorola Edge S launches on January 26. The launch event will begin at 7.30pm local time (5pm IST) and will be livestreamed. The price of the smartphone will be unveiled at the event itself.

Motorola Edge S will have the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, that is built on the 7nm processor architecture and has a clock speed of 3.2GHz. It will be the company's first smartphone to sport the new chipset.

Ahead of its launch, Lenovo China's general manager of mobile Chen Jin shared AnTuTu scores of Motorola Edge S. The phone scored 679,860 on the benchmarking site and 189,694 on the CPU test of AnTuTu. It scored 290,268 in the display test, 103,322 in the memory test, and 96,576 in the UX test.

Live images of Motorola Edge S show that it is likely to have a glossy white finish with a square-shaped camera module at the top left corner on the back panel. The smartphone could be offered in a ‘Sky' colour option as well as a ‘Beryl' colour variant. The rear camera module is expected to have four sensors, with a 64-megapixel primary snapper. It is likely to come with a dual selfie camera setup at the front.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Motorola Edge S, Motorola Edge S Launch, Motorola Edge S Specifications, Motorola, Lenovo
Apple Said to Plan Thinner MacBook Air With MagSafe Charger in Mac Lineup Reboot

